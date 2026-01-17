Can January signings play in the league or knockout phase of the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League?

What are the rules on January signings?

Teams remaining in the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League are allowed to register a maximum of three new eligible players after the completion of the league phase and before the start of the knockout phase.

Additionally, clubs participating in domestic championships that start and end in the same calendar year are entitled to additional player registrations in certain cases.

When will squad changes be confirmed?

Clubs have until 24:00 CET on Thursday 5 February to communicate their desired squad changes. Once all teams' changes are approved by UEFA in each competition, the full list of ins and outs will be published on UEFA.com.

Notable recent winter squad additions UEFA via Getty Images Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli to Paris, 2025)

Luis Díaz (Porto to Liverpool, 2022)

Erling Haaland (Salzburg to Dortmund, 2020)

Pepe (Beşiktaş to Porto, 2019)

Virgil van Dijk (Southampton to Liverpool, 2018)

What do the regulations say about squad changes?

32.01: After the completion of the league phase and before the start of the knockout phase, a club may register a maximum of three new eligible players for the remaining matches in the current competition. Such registrations must be completed by 5 February 2026 (24:00 CET) at the latest.

32.02: Exceptionally and without prejudice to Paragraph 32.01, clubs participating in domestic championships that start and end in the same calendar year are entitled to additional player registrations in the following cases:

a. If more than five players on the club's List A are no longer registered with their national association as playing for the club concerned after completion of the league phase and before the start of the knockout phase, the club may register one additional player, i.e. a total of four new eligible players, for the remaining matches in the current competition.

b. If more than seven players on the club's List A are no longer registered with their national association as playing for the club concerned after completion of the league phase and before the start of the knockout phase, the club may register two additional players, i.e. a total of five new eligible players, for the remaining matches in the current competition.

Such exceptional registrations must be completed by 5 February 2026 (24:00 CET) at the latest.

32.03: Any or all of the players from the above quota may have been fielded for another club in the qualifying phase, play-offs or league phase of the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League or UEFA Conference League.

32.04: If the registration of such new players causes the number of players on List A to exceed 25, the club must remove the necessary number of currently registered players to reduce the List A to 25 players again. The quota of locally trained players must be respected when registering new players.

For more information, please click on the relevant competition: UEFA Champions League regulations / UEFA Europa League regulations / UEFA Conference League regulations

Get the Champions League app!