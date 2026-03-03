UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League Trophy Tour driven by FlixBus: Out of Office, Into Europe

The UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League trophies are set to embark on another unforgettable journey across the continent in 2026, as the Official Trophy Tour driven by FlixBus returns with a fresh concept, a new ambassador and three vibrant European city stops ahead of this season's finals.

Following the success of last year's edition, which brought the trophies to London, Berlin and Nyon before culminating at the 2025 final in Bilbao, the 2026 tour evolves with renewed creative energy. Under the theme "Out of Office, Into Europe", the trophies will step beyond the stadium and into the rhythm of everyday life, travelling by FlixBus across the continent, exploring cultural landmarks and connecting directly with fans in the heart of Europe's cities.

Joining the journey as official ambassador is Ivan Rakitić. With a career spanning Europe's top leagues and major UEFA club competitions, Rakitić embodies the international spirit of the game and will take part in selected tour moments, meeting supporters and sharing the excitement along the route.

Ivan Rakitić is the official Trophy Tour ambassador

The 2026 Official UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League Trophy Tour kicks off on 20 March, featuring three stops before continuing to the final host cities of Istanbul and Leipzig.

At each stop, central urban spaces will be transformed into football celebration hubs. Fans will have the chance to see the trophies up close, take part in interactive activities and win exclusive prizes, including tickets to the finals. Each city will interpret the "Into Europe" theme through its own cultural lens.

As official partner of the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League, Flix continues to promote affordable and sustainable travel, connecting fans, cities and cultures across the continent. The Official 2026 Trophy Tour promises not only to celebrate the road to the finals but also the shared journeys that unite European football.

Keep up to date with all the latest UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League news.