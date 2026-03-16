UEFA Conference League round of 16: What to look out for in the second legs

Crystal Palace have to win in Cyprus, Fiorentina must protect a one-goal lead in Poland and Mainz are all square as they welcome Sigma Olomouc in the UEFA Conference League round of 16 deciders.

We take a look at the subplots from every match ahead of the second legs on Thursday 19 March.

AEK Athens vs Celje (agg: 4-0)

"The players were proud and didn't want to lose twice against Celje," said AEK Athens head coach Marko Nikolić after their commanding first-leg win. Stung by that 3-1 defeat in Slovenia on Matchday 1, AEK Athens have been unbeaten ever since – yet Nikolić still insisted there "could have been quite a few more goals" as Celje head to Greece now facing a monumental task.

Conference League highlights: Celje 0-4 AEK Athens

AEK Larnaca vs Crystal Palace (agg: 0-0)

Having beaten Palace 1-0 in the league phase, a goalless encounter on their return to South London has left AEK Larnaca in a decent position. Palace coach Oliver Glasner knows his side must be more "ruthless in front of goal". That is easier said than done against AEK, who remain unbeaten in this season's Conference League (W3 D4), having conceded just once in seven games.

Conference League highlights: Crystal Palace 0-0 AEK Larnaca

Mainz vs Sigma Olomouc (agg: 0-0)

Mainz goalkeeper Daniel Batz said he "had nothing to do for 88 minutes" of the first leg, and will hope for another quiet night back in Germany, adding: "With the fans behind us next week we can get it done". Sigma boss Tomáš Janotka is up for the trip to the Mainz Arena: "It's a privilege for us to play in a full Bundesliga stadium," he said. "It will be a baptism by fire for us."

Conference League highlights: Sigma Olomouc 0-0 Mainz

Raków vs Fiorentina (agg: 1-2)

Paolo Vanoli insisted two-time Conference League runners-up Fiorentina were "fighting to go all the way" following the first-leg comeback win against Raków, adding: "The players care deeply [about this competition], especially after coming so close in the past." Raków boss Łukasz Tomczyk promised his team would "prepare even better" for the decider.

Conference League highlights: Fiorentina 2-1 Rákow

Rayo Vallecano vs Samsunspor (agg: 3-1)

"We’ve taken a very important first step, reinforcing the positive momentum the team has been building," said Iñigo Pérez after guiding in-form Rayo Vallecano side to victory in Türkiye. Yet his counterpart Thorsten Fink remains optimistic, insisting: "If we can score an early goal away from home, I believe we can cause serious problems. In football, anything can happen."

Conference League highlights: Samsunspor 1-3 Rayo Vallecano

Shakhtar vs Lech Poznań (agg: 3-1)

Shakhtar are in a strong position to extend their maiden Conference League campaign, but coach Arda Turan is not getting carried away. "We have to approach this second match with respect and full focus," he said. With the Pitmen playing European home games in Krakow, Lech have a reasonably short trip as they aim to match their quarter-final run from three seasons ago.

Conference League highlights: Lech Poznań 1-3 Shakhtar

Sparta Praha vs AZ Alkmaar (agg: 1-2)

AZ are "playing with enjoyment and full dedication" according to interim coach Leeroy Echteld. Troy Parrott's late second gave the Dutch side a lead to take to Czechia, but Sparta Praha defender Jaroslav Zelený knows the tie remains alive: "A one-goal defeat is manageable. Nothing is lost. The Letná atmosphere can help us, and we believe we can turn the tie around."

Conference League highlights: AZ Alkmaar 2-1 Sparta Praha

Strasbourg vs Rijeka (agg: 2-1)

"I'm disappointed not to have scored more," said Gary O’Neil after league phase toppers Strasbourg's secured a narrow win in Croatia in his first match as a coach in UEFA club competition. Rijeka boss Víctor Sánchez took courage from the first leg, noting: "We played against the best team in the league phase and one of the clear favourites to win this competition."

Conference League highlights: Rijeka 1-2 Strasbourg