Men’s second qualifying round delivers goals and drama across Europe

The men’s European season is now well under way throughout the continent, with big names, big scorelines and big drama in the opening fixtures of the second qualifying round for our three men’s club competitions.

UEFA Champions League: Mjällby’s miracle continues

Following their shock Swedish league title in 2025, Mjällby enjoyed a dream debut on the European stage as they ran out comfortable 3-0 winners at home over Gibraltar’s Lincoln Red Imps. Áki Samuelsen scored twice to continue an incredible summer that has also included an international debut for the Faroe Islands.

Azerbaijan’s Sabah, another first-time domestic league winner last season, beat KuPS of Finland 1-0 to make it three wins from three in qualifying and continue an impressive start for Azeri clubs, who have won seven of ten across our three men’s club competitions.

Mjällby line up before their first Champions League game, a 3-0 win over Lincoln Red Imps

There was another notable result in Cyprus as Omonia went down to 10 men after just 33 minutes but held on for a 1-0 win over Kazakhstan’s Kairat, who qualified for the league phase last season and were on a seven-match unbeaten run.

A six-goal thriller in Albania saw Egnatia come from behind twice in a 3-3 home draw against Slovenia’s Celje, while Iceland’s Víkingur’s 2-1 win over Hapoel Beer Sheva of Israel was their sixth straight home win in Europe.

UEFA Europa League: Mixed fortunes for notable names

There were some big names entering the Europa League in the second round, with Beşiktaş beating Denmark’s Midtjylland 1-0 thanks to a winner from Türkiye international Orkun Kökçü, while Marco Silva’s reign at Benfica got off to a losing start with a 2-1 defeat in Switzerland against St. Gallen.

Elsewhere, there were away wins for Greek side PAOK, winning 3-2 in Ukraine against Dynamo Kyiv, and Hungary’s Ferencváros as they beat Dutch side Twente 2-1.

UEFA Conference League: Győri ETO hit six

Conference League action got under way on Tuesday with a statement win for Hungary’s Győri ETO, who scored six goals for the first time in Europe and became the first team to do so in the competition this season, with a 6-2 win in Luxembourg against Atert Bissen.

Győri ETO became the first team to score six in the Conference League this season Marcell Bálint, ETO FC

The other big winners of the round were HJK, who beat Coleraine of Northern Ireland 5-0 including two goals for Finland’s all-time top international goalscorer Teemu Pukki.

Meanwhile, Dutch giants Ajax secured a 4-1 away win in Serbia against Vojvodina, with 16-year-old Mohamed Abdalla scoring three minutes into his debut to become the youngest-ever goalscorer for a team from the Netherlands in UEFA competition.