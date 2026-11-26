Brighton and Ajax both won big on Matchday 4, while Monaco ended the night with the only 100% league phase record in this season's UEFA Conference League.

We round up all the Matchday 4 action.

Conference League Highlights: Ajax 4-0 Thun

Ajax secured a third successive league phase victory as Thun came unstuck in Amsterdam. Rayane Bounida's deflected shot put the hosts ahead in the sixth minute, with Marcos Leonardo capitalising on a slick team move to add a second before the break.

The Dutch side grew stronger as Bounida powered in an unstoppable free-kick in the 70th minute. Thun came closest through Furkan Dursun, who hit the woodwork, before substitute Steven Berghuis hit a wonderful floating effort late on.

Conference League Highlights: Brighton 4-0 Univ. Craiova

Two Ibrahim Osman strikes helped unbeaten Brighton breeze to a dominant third win. Jack Hinshelwood teed up Osman to slot in the opener and Maxim De Cuyper doubled Albion's lead from outside the box, with Vladimir Screciu then dismissed for the visitors before half-time.

Laurențiu Popescu tipped Hinshelwood's header and a Pascal Gross shot over after the restart, but Charalampos Kostoulas' powerful first-time finish inside the box and Osman's composed second ensured Craiova's two-match winning run came to an end.

Conference League highlights: Hearts 2-3 Monaco

Jordi Altena hit his spectacular first goal for injury-ravaged Hearts after 16 minutes, but Monaco rallied thereafter, with Folarin Balogun equalising from the penalty spot before teeing up Edan Diop to make it 2-1. However, the game took another turn when Sabah Kerjota sent a glorious curling shot into the top corner for the hosts just before the break.

Both sides pushed hard for a winner in the second half, yet it was Monaco who applied more pressure as time ticked down. And after Rogers Mato cleared a Mathys Detourbet effort off the line, no one could stop Balogun notching his second from Mamadou Coulibaly's added-time through ball.

Conference League Highlights: Freiburg 2-1 Twente

Freiburg clinched their third win thanks to a last-gasp Niklas Beste winner. That came after team-mate Matthias Ginter had struck the post with a late penalty, Beste pouncing as Twente – who began the night with a 100% record – were unable to clear their lines.

Before that, the home side had gone ahead when Yuito Suzuki burst through on the break, squaring for Cyriaque Irié to finish calmly on 11 minutes. Twente responded after the break as Younes Taha curled a stunning free-kick into the top corner – but it was Beste, and Freiburg, who ended up having the final say.

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