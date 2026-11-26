UEFA Conference League Matchday 4 highlights and round-up: Ajax, Brighton cruise to victory
Thursday, November 26, 2026
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Ajax and Brighton were big Matchday 4 winners in the UEFA Conference League, while Monaco preserved their 100% record.
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Brighton and Ajax both won big on Matchday 4, while Monaco ended the night with the only 100% league phase record in this season's UEFA Conference League.
We round up all the Matchday 4 action.
Matchday 4 results
Kairat Almaty 1-0 Mjällby
Ajax 4-0 Thun
Brighton 4-0 Universitatea Craiova
Iberia Tbilisi 1-0 Getafe
Jablonec 2-0 Lugano
Kauno Žalgiris 2-0 Riga
Hearts 2-3 Monaco
Egnatia 2-1 Lincoln Red Imps
Pafos 0-2 Midtjylland
Brann 1-4 Aarhus
Nordsjælland 3-2 Panathinaikos
Borac 2-3 Atalanta
Hajduk Split 0-2 Sint-Truidense
Inter Escaldes 2-0 Copenhagen
Gent 1-1 Crvena Zvezda
CSKA Sofia 1-2 Trabzonspor
Braga 4-0 KuPS Kuopio
Freiburg 2-1 Twente
Ajax 4-0 Thun
Ajax secured a third successive league phase victory as Thun came unstuck in Amsterdam. Rayane Bounida's deflected shot put the hosts ahead in the sixth minute, with Marcos Leonardo capitalising on a slick team move to add a second before the break.
The Dutch side grew stronger as Bounida powered in an unstoppable free-kick in the 70th minute. Thun came closest through Furkan Dursun, who hit the woodwork, before substitute Steven Berghuis hit a wonderful floating effort late on.
Brighton 4-0 Universitatea Craiova
Two Ibrahim Osman strikes helped unbeaten Brighton breeze to a dominant third win. Jack Hinshelwood teed up Osman to slot in the opener and Maxim De Cuyper doubled Albion's lead from outside the box, with Vladimir Screciu then dismissed for the visitors before half-time.
Laurențiu Popescu tipped Hinshelwood's header and a Pascal Gross shot over after the restart, but Charalampos Kostoulas' powerful first-time finish inside the box and Osman's composed second ensured Craiova's two-match winning run came to an end.
Hearts 2-3 Monaco
Jordi Altena hit his spectacular first goal for injury-ravaged Hearts after 16 minutes, but Monaco rallied thereafter, with Folarin Balogun equalising from the penalty spot before teeing up Edan Diop to make it 2-1. However, the game took another turn when Sabah Kerjota sent a glorious curling shot into the top corner for the hosts just before the break.
Both sides pushed hard for a winner in the second half, yet it was Monaco who applied more pressure as time ticked down. And after Rogers Mato cleared a Mathys Detourbet effort off the line, no one could stop Balogun notching his second from Mamadou Coulibaly's added-time through ball.
Freiburg 2-1 Twente
Freiburg clinched their third win thanks to a last-gasp Niklas Beste winner. That came after team-mate Matthias Ginter had struck the post with a late penalty, Beste pouncing as Twente – who began the night with a 100% record – were unable to clear their lines.
Before that, the home side had gone ahead when Yuito Suzuki burst through on the break, squaring for Cyriaque Irié to finish calmly on 11 minutes. Twente responded after the break as Younes Taha curled a stunning free-kick into the top corner – but it was Beste, and Freiburg, who ended up having the final say.
Best of the rest
- Panathinaikos' 100% record evaporated as they let a 2-0 lead slip at Nordsjælland, the Greek league leaders conceding three goals after the hour mark in sub-zero temperatures in Denmark.
- Andorra's first-ever league phase contenders, Inter Escaldes claimed their maiden win, 2-0 against nine-man Copenhagen. Georgia's Iberia Tbilisi also enjoyed a famous night, beating Spain's Getafe 1-0.
- Like Copenhagen, Borac had two players sent off in their home meeting with Atalanta, the Bosnian hopefuls leading 2-0 until the 86th minute, before goals from Nikola Krstović, Sead Kolašinac and Davide Zappacosta earned the Serie A side victory.
Matchday 5 fixtures (10 December)
Kick-offs are 21:00 CET unless stated
Kairat Almaty vs Universitatea Craiova (16:30)
Copenhagen vs Lugano (18:45)
Iberia Tbilisi vs Crvena Zvezda (18:45)
Getafe vs Inter Escaldes (18:45)
KuPS Kuopio vs CSKA Sofia (18:45)
Lincoln Red Imps vs Midtjylland (18:45)
Riga vs Atalanta (18:45)
Freiburg vs Panathinaikos (18:45)
Brann vs Braga (18:45)
Trabzonspor vs Jablonec (18:45)
Aarhus vs Twente
Brighton vs Monaco
Thun vs Gent
Hearts vs Borac
Hajduk Split vs Nordsjælland
Sint-Truidense vs Ajax
Egnatia vs Kauno Žalgiris
Mjällby vs Pafos