UEFA CONMEBOL Club Challenge, Sevilla vs Independiente del Valle: All you need to know

Sevilla face Ecuador's Independiente del Valle on Wednesday 19 July in the UEFA CONMEBOL Club Challenge.

The match is named Antonio Puerta XII in honour of the former Sevilla player, who died in 2007 aged 22 following a cardiac arrest.

The fixture is part of the expansion of the cooperation between UEFA and South American football's governing body CONMEBOL, which includes women's football, futsal and youth categories, the exchange of referees, technical training schemes and the Finalissima, which pits the respective winners of the women's and men's UEFA European Championship against the Copa América holders.

Who is playing in the UEFA CONMEBOL Club Challenge?

Spain's Sevilla take on Ecuador's Independiente del Valle. Sevilla clamed the UEFA Cup/Europa League for a seventh time in 2022/23, while Independiente del Valle won the 2022 Copa CONMEBOL Sudamericana, the South American equivalent tournament of the Europa League. The Copa CONMEBOL Sudamericana season runs from March to October.

How did each team get there?

Sevilla beat Roma 4-1 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the 2022/23 Europa League final in Budapest, Hungary. It was the Spanish club's seventh success in the competition (two in the UEFA Cup, five in the Europa League). Independiente del Valle, meanwhile, beat Brazil's São Paulo 2-0 in the final of the 2022 Copa CONMEBOL Sudamericana, which was played in Cordoba, Argentina. It was Los Negriazules' second Copa CONMEBOL Sudamericana title.

Independiente del Valle celebrate their Copa CONMEBOL Sudamericana final win in October 2022 Getty Images

When is the UEFA CONMEBOL Club Challenge?

The game is being played in Seville on Wednesday 19 July at 22:00 CEST (15:00 Ecuadorian time).

Where is the UEFA CONMEBOL Club Challenge being played?

The game is being played at Seville's Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán.

Seville's Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Juventus FC via Getty Images

Who will referee the UEFA CONMEBOL Club Challenge?

The refereeing team will be provided by UEFA. Full details to follow.

How do you get tickets for the UEFA CONMEBOL Club Challenge?

Tickets will be available to fans of both clubs and the general public through Sevilla.

How does the UEFA CONMEBOL Club Challenge work?

The match is considered a friendly, with both clubs having agreed to unlimited substitutions with three scheduled stoppages in line with UEFA club competition regulations. In the event of a draw after 90 minutes, there will be no extra time; the match goes straight to a penalty shoot-out.