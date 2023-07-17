Sevilla vs Independiente del Valle UEFA CONMEBOL Club Challenge preview

Sevilla and Independiente del Valle will meet in the UEFA CONMEBOL Club Challenge on Wednesday 19 July.

Sevilla vs Independiente del Valle at a glance When: Wednesday 19 July (22:00 CEST kick-off)

Where: Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán, Seville

What: UEFA CONMEBOL Club Challenge

What do you need to know?

The fixture is the pilot edition of the Club Challenge – a match between the UEFA Europa League holders and the winners of the CONMEBOL Sudamericana – and part of the expansion of the cooperation between UEFA and South American football's governing body CONMEBOL.

The Club Challenge is a one-off fixture played over 90 minutes. There is no extra time, so if the tie is level at the end of regulation time, it goes straight to penalties. The match is considered a friendly, both clubs having agreed to unlimited substitutions with three scheduled stoppages in line with UEFA club competition regulations.

Sevilla beat Roma 4-1 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the 2022/23 Europa League final – the club's seventh success in the competition (two in the UEFA Cup, five in the Europa League). Independiente del Valle, meanwhile, beat Brazil's São Paulo 2-0 in the final of the 2022 Copa CONMEBOL Sudamericana – Los Negriazules' second title in the competition.

Highlights: Sevilla 1-1 Roma (4-1 pens)

Sevilla are currently preparing for the 2023/24 campaign but Independiente del Valle are in the middle of their season, which runs from February–December 2023. The Ecuadorian side are enjoying a fine 2023, having finished the first stage of their league season in first place while they topped their Copa Libertadores group, booking a round of 16 tie with Colombia's Deportivo Pereira in August as a result.

They also won the Recopa Sudamericana (the equivalent of the UEFA Super Cup), beating Brazilian giants Flamengo on penalties to become the second Ecuadorian club to win the trophy, and the Ecuadorian Super Cup for the first time in February.

Last season

Sevilla (2022/23)

12th in La Liga

Copa del Rey quarter-finals

Champions League group stage

Europa League winners

Independiente del Valle (2022)

Third in Ecuadorian Serie A (aggregate table)

Copa Ecuador winners

Copa Libertadores group stage

Copa Sudamericana winners

2022 Copa CONMEBOL Sudamericana final highlights

Expert predictions

Simon Hart, match reporter

What the players say

Rafa Mir, Sevilla forward: "We are looking forward to this new competition. It will be a great match. Besides, we will play at the Sánchez Pizjuán. It's an official title so we will do our best to win it and make our fans happy. It would be a very positive way to start the season."

Ivan Rakitić, Sevilla midfielder: "It's a big game; playing against a great team will be challenging and we're aware of that. But we're also playing at home, in our stadium, in front of our fans to welcome them into the new season. It'll be an interesting match and of course we want to win. It's a special incentive."

Rakitić: 'It's a special incentive'

Lorenzo Faravelli, Independiente midfielder: "You've seen them on TV, obviously. There is Rakitić, who is a great player. It's going to be a nice experience but once the match starts there's no more admiration, there's respect for the rival, but we'll try to win."

Cristian Pellerano, Independiente midfielder: "Playing against big teams is always good, because it requires you to make as few mistakes as possible. Playing this kind of matches is very important for us. We are going to enjoy it and make the most of it."