Sevilla beat Independiente del Valle on penalties to win UEFA CONMEBOL Club Challenge
Wednesday, July 19, 2023
UEFA Europa League winners Sevilla struck late to draw 1-1 with Independiente del Valle, before prevailing 4-1 on penalties to win the UEFA CONMEBOL Club Challenge.
Sevilla beat Independiente del Valle 4-1 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in normal time – thanks to Pedro Ortiz's added-time goal – to win the UEFA CONMEBOL Club Challenge.
Key moments
10' Lautaro Díaz slots past Dmitrović
90+1' Pedro Ortiz squeezes in equaliser
Match in brief: Sevilla strike late
Sevilla are still quite early on in their pre-season preparations and Independiente del Valle, in the midway break of their own campaign, capitalised early on. The game was just ten minutes old when Lautaro Díaz pounced on a moment's hesitation from Kike Salas, surging into the box and clipping clinically past Marko Dmitrović.
Slowly but surely, the UEFA Europa League holders found their rhythm, especially after the break. At times in the first half visiting goalkeeper Moisés Ramírez was spraying passes from the centre circle, but as the second period wore on he was increasingly called upon to perform his primary function as Sevilla finished strongly.
The Ecuadorian side looked to have held out until Pedro Ortiz swept in a 92nd-minute equaliser – the 22-year-old's first senior goal. There was no extra time so that meant penalties, where Dmitrović proved Sevilla’s hero with two saves that allowed Papu Gómez to seal a 4-1 triumph.
Simon Hart, Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán
On a hot night Sevilla showed their customary indefatigability under the lights to take this game to a shoot-out. And, as in Budapest, 49 days earlier, to win it.
Independiente del Valle’s players had started the night capturing images of the Sánchez-Pizjuán on their phones, but in the first half the Ecuadorian side caught the eye themselves with their speed on transitions and the ball-playing abilities of goalkeeper Ramírez.
Yet though his was only their third game of pre-season, Sevilla responded, pushing hard for an equaliser against tiring opponents and grabbing it. “Sí se puede” – yes we can – was the chant during the shoot-out and once again they could.
UEFA-CONMEBOL fixtures
2022 Finalissima: Italy 0-3 Argentina
2022 Futsal Finalissima: Spain 1-1 Portugal (aet, 2-4p)
2022 U20 Intercontinental Cup: Peñarol 0-1 Benfica
2023 Women's Finalissima: England 1-1 Brazil (aet, 4-2p)
Starting line-ups
Sevilla: Dmitrović; Juanlu, Nianzou, Kike Salas, Pedrosa; Jordán, Bueno; Suso, Óliver Torres, Gómez; Romero
Independiente del Valle: Ramirez; Carabajal, Ortiz, García Basso; Fernández, Pellerano, Faravelli, Rodriguez; Alcívar, Sornoza; Díaz