Sevilla beat Independiente del Valle on penalties to win UEFA CONMEBOL Club Challenge

Sevilla beat Independiente del Valle 4-1 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in normal time – thanks to Pedro Ortiz's added-time goal – to win the UEFA CONMEBOL Club Challenge.

Key moments 10' Lautaro Díaz slots past Dmitrović

90+1' Pedro Ortiz squeezes in equaliser

Match in brief: Sevilla strike late

Sevilla are still quite early on in their pre-season preparations and Independiente del Valle, in the midway break of their own campaign, capitalised early on. The game was just ten minutes old when Lautaro Díaz pounced on a moment's hesitation from Kike Salas, surging into the box and clipping clinically past Marko Dmitrović.

Lautaro Díaz celebrates his early goal for the visitors UEFA via Getty Images

Slowly but surely, the UEFA Europa League holders found their rhythm, especially after the break. At times in the first half visiting goalkeeper Moisés Ramírez was spraying passes from the centre circle, but as the second period wore on he was increasingly called upon to perform his primary function as Sevilla finished strongly.

The Ecuadorian side looked to have held out until Pedro Ortiz swept in a 92nd-minute equaliser – the 22-year-old's first senior goal. There was no extra time so that meant penalties, where Dmitrović proved Sevilla’s hero with two saves that allowed Papu Gómez to seal a 4-1 triumph.

Pedro Ortiz equalises for Sevilla in added time UEFA via Getty Images

Simon Hart, Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán

On a hot night Sevilla showed their customary indefatigability under the lights to take this game to a shoot-out. And, as in Budapest, 49 days earlier, to win it.

Independiente del Valle’s players had started the night capturing images of the Sánchez-Pizjuán on their phones, but in the first half the Ecuadorian side caught the eye themselves with their speed on transitions and the ball-playing abilities of goalkeeper Ramírez.

Yet though his was only their third game of pre-season, Sevilla responded, pushing hard for an equaliser against tiring opponents and grabbing it. “Sí se puede” – yes we can – was the chant during the shoot-out and once again they could.

Starting line-ups

Sevilla: Dmitrović; Juanlu, Nianzou, Kike Salas, Pedrosa; Jordán, Bueno; Suso, ﻿Óliver Torres, Gómez; Romero

Independiente del Valle: Ramirez; Carabajal, Ortiz, García Basso; Fernández, Pellerano, Faravelli, Rodriguez; Alcívar, Sornoza; Díaz