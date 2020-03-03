Get the official UEFA EURO 2020 app
Article summary
The official UEFA Nations League app becomes the official UEFA EURO 2020 app from 11 June to 11 July 2021, with the following great features.
Additional data
Article top media content
Article body
🏠 Following from home?
- Get live coverage of every game.
- Get the latest team and competition news.
- Pick your favourite team and personalise your content.
- Access the official fixtures and standings.
- Explore in-depth stats and form guides for each team.
🏟️ In a host city?
- Get a heads-up on all available match tickets.
- Find your way around with interactive maps – includes fan meeting points and live travel updates.
- Receive daily tips on latest events and travel info to keep you ahead of the game.
- Be a part of the UEFA Festival – know what's on in each city with full event schedules and locations.