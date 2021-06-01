Austria vs North Macedonia: UEFA EURO 2020 match background, facts and stats

North Macedonia kick off their first ever major tournament in Bucharest against an Austria side who beat them twice in qualifying for UEFA EURO 2020.

• While North Macedonia are one of two teams making their EURO debut at these finals, along with Finland in Group B, Austria are taking part for the third time in four editions of the UEFA European Championship and are looking to reach the knockout stages for the first time.

Previous meetings

• The teams had never met before being paired together in qualifying for UEFA EURO 2020, Austria winning both home and away on their way to finishing second in Group G on 19 points, five more than third-placed North Macedonia.

• Austria came from behind to win 4-1 at the National Arena Todor Proeski in Skopje on 10 June 2019, Martin Hinteregger's 18th-minute own goal having given the home side the lead. Valentino Lazaro (39) equalised before the break and Marko Arnautović's second-half double (62 pen, 82) put the visitors in charge before an Egzon Bejtulai own goal four minutes from time wrapped up Austria's first away win in the section.

• The teams reconvened at Vienna's Ernst-Happel-Stadion on 16 November 2019, Austria booking their finals place with a 2-1 victory – their sixth win in seven matches. Early goals in each half from David Alaba (7) and Stefan Lainer (48) – his first for Austria – secured the victory, Austria holding on despite Vlatko Stojanovski's consolation goal on his international debut three minutes into added time.

Meet the teams: Austria

EURO facts: Austria

• This is Austria's third EURO finals appearance, all in the last 12 years. Having appeared as co-hosts at UEFA EURO 2008 but failed to win in three games, they qualified for the tournament for the first time at UEFA EURO 2016 but again bowed out without recording a victory.

• Austria's record in EURO final tournaments is D2 L4 F2 A7.

• At UEFA EURO 2016, Austria finished bottom of Group F, losing to Hungary (0-2) and Iceland (1-2) either side of a goalless draw against eventual champions Portugal.

• Austria's greatest achievement is a third-place finish at the 1954 FIFA World Cup in neighbouring Switzerland. They last qualified for a World Cup in 1998, when the tournament was staged in France.

Every goal on Austria's road to EURO 2020

• Austria have not won a game at a major finals since a 2-1 defeat of the United States in the 1990 World Cup group stage.

• Franco Foda's side booked their place at UEFA EURO 2020 as Group G runners-up behind Poland, winning six of their ten qualifiers (D1 L3). They lost their first two matches and, with their finals place already secured, the last, 1-0 in Latvia.

• Austria's record in Romania is W1 D2 L1, all those games against the host nation. Their last trip brought a first victory, a 1-0 UEFA Nations League success at the Stadionul Ilie Oană in Ploieşti on 14 October 2020 with Alessandro Schöpf scoring the only goal; that was their first competitive international in the country outside Bucharest.

• This is Austria's first game at the Arena Națională.

Meet the teams: North Macedonia

EURO facts: North Macedonia

• This is North Macedonia's first final tournament. Before UEFA EURO 2020 they had never finished higher than fourth in their qualifying section for a UEFA European Championship or a World Cup.

• Igor Angelovski's side were third in Group G behind Poland (25 points) and Austria (19) in their UEFA EURO 2020 section. North Macedonia picked up 14 points from their ten games (W4 D2 L4), level with Slovenia but with a superior head-to-head record despite losing two of their final three matches, away to Poland (0-2) and Austria (1-2).

• North Macedonia qualified for the EURO play-offs having topped their 2018/19 UEFA Nations League section ahead of Armenia, Gibraltar and Liechtenstein, winning five of their six matches (L1) to finish five points clear at the head of the standings.

Every goal on North Macedonia's road to EURO 2020

• Angelovski's team were 2-1 winners at home to Kosovo in the play-off semi-finals, Krste Velkovski's first international goal deciding the contest, before captain Goran Pandev's strike proved enough to win the final in Georgia 1-0.

• Having beaten Israel 1-0 in their final Group G game, those play-off results made it three successive EURO qualifying wins for North Macedonia for the first time.

• North Macedonia are the 35th country to have qualified for the EURO.

• North Macedonia visited Bucharest's Arena Naţională on 25 March this year, where they were defeated 3-2 by hosts Romania in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier despite goals from Arijan Ademi and Aleksandar Trajkovski.

• North Macedonia's sole previous game in Bucharest before that match was a 4-2 defeat by the home side at the Stadionul Steaua in qualifying for the 1998 World Cup in August 1997. Their only other visit to Romania came more recently, in Craiova on 4 September 2004, when they lost another World Cup qualifier 2-1 to their hosts.

Links and trivia

• Marko Arnautović and Pandev were team-mates at Internazionale in 2010.

• Ivan Tričkovski scored as AEK Larnaca won 2-0 at Sturm Graz in the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round first leg on 9 August 2018, and followed up with a hat-trick in AEK's 5-0 home success a week later.

• An Ademi goal was not enough to prevent Dinamo Zagreb suffering a 4-2 loss away to Salzburg in the UEFA Europa League group stage on 23 October 2014.

• Sasa Kalajdzic and Darko Curlinov were team-mates at German Bundesliga side Stuttgart in 2020/21.