Denmark v Finland facts

Denmark will be looking to make the most of home advantage as they kick off their UEFA EURO 2020 campaign against Finland in Copenhagen – although their Nordic neighbours will be equally keen to make an impression in their first ever match at a final tournament.

• While this opening Group B fixture kicks off a ninth EURO appearance for 1992 winners Denmark, Finland are making their UEFA European Championship debut in the 2020 competition.

• Denmark last appeared in a EURO final tournament in 2012, and will be confident of making a positive start at Parken Stadium given their overall record against the Finns.

Previous meetings



Denmark captain Daniel Agger (right) in action against Finland in 2011, a game in which he scored Denmark's winner AFP via Getty Images

• This is the teams' first meeting since a friendly in Esbjerg on 15 November 2011. Aleksei Eremenko gave Mixu Paatelainen's visitors an unexpected lead on 17 minutes but Morten Olsen's Denmark staged a second-half rally, two goals in three minutes just before the hour from Daniel Agger and Nicklas Bendtner securing a 2-1 victory.

• That made it one defeat in their last 22 game against Finland for the Danes (W15 D6), the sole reverse in that sequence a 2-1 loss in the Spanish resort of La Manga in February 2000, Vesa Vasara scoring twice for the Finns including an 89th-minute winner.

• That 22-match sequence also includes both the sides' previous EURO contests, in qualifying for the 1988 finals. Denmark won 1-0 home and away, thanks to goals from Jens Jørn Bertelsen and Jan Mølby respectively, en route to the final tournament.

• Finland are without a win in Denmark since a 2-0 friendly success in September 1949 – only their second victory away to their neighbours, the other having come in October 1931 (3-2).

• Denmark's home record against Finland since that 1949 defeat is W18 D3.

The teams drew 1-1 in their last game in Copenhagen, in August 2003 AFP via Getty Images

• Finland's record in Copenhagen overall is W2 D3 L22. Their last visit was a 1-1 friendly draw in August 2003, Jesper Grønkjær giving the home side a 42nd-minute lead before Aki Riihilahti earned Finland a draw with two minutes remaining.

• That was only the second match between the sides at Parken Stadium, following a 2-1 friendly win for Denmark in August 1994. Brian Laudrup and Morten Wieghorst scored second-half goals after Finland's Kim Suominen had opened the scoring five minutes before the break.

EURO facts: Denmark

• This is Denmark's ninth appearance in the UEFA European Championship, but only their second in the past four editions. They were eliminated in the group stage at UEFA EURO 2012, finishing third in their section behind Germany and Portugal with three points from three games.

• The Danes lost to Scandinavian neighbours Sweden in the UEFA EURO 2016 play-offs, going down 4-3 on aggregate (1-2 a, 2-2 h).

EURO '92 final highlights: Denmark 2-0 Germany

• Denmark were winners at EURO '92, finished fourth in 1964 and reached the semi-finals in 1984. Their most recent knockout appearance came in 2004, when they lost 3-0 to the Czech Republic in the quarter-finals.

• Denmark have lost their last two games in the EURO final tournament, and three of the last four; they have recorded only two wins in their last ten EURO finals matches (D2 L6).

• The Danes booked their place at UEFA EURO 2020 by finishing second behind Switzerland in Group D despite remaining unbeaten in their eight qualifiers (W4 D4). They reached the finals with a 1-1 draw away to the Republic of Ireland in their final qualifier.

• Denmark are one of five teams to have reached UEFA EURO 2020 unbeaten along with Belgium, Italy – who both won every game – Spain and Ukraine. They are the only one of the five who did not top their group.

• Åge Hareide, who oversaw the successful qualifying campaign, was replaced by Kasper Hjulmand following the postponement of UEFA EURO 2020; the former Nordsjælland coach had been due to take over from Hareide after the tournament.

• Denmark's record in Copenhagen is W138 D59 L69. At Parken Stadium it is W60 D24 L17. They are unbeaten there in eight matches (W5 D3), since a 1-0 loss against Montenegro in 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying in October 2016.

EURO facts: Finland

• This is Finland's debut in the UEFA European Championship. The closest they previously came to reaching the finals was in the UEFA EURO 2008 preliminaries when they failed to beat Portugal in their final qualifier, allowing their opponents to qualify instead thanks to a 0-0 draw in Porto.

• Finland are the 34th country to have qualified for the EURO.

Watch Finland dressing room celebrations

• Having never qualified for a FIFA World Cup, this is Finland's debut in a major tournament.

• Markku Kanerva's side won six of their ten UEFA EURO 2020 qualifiers (L4) to finish second in Group J behind Italy.

• Teemu Pukki scored ten of Finland's 16 goals in qualifying. Having also provided an assist, he was involved in 68.75% of their qualifying strikes.

Links and trivia

• Have played together:

Jesper Hansen & Tim Sparv (Midtjylland 2017–)

Andreas Bjelland, Peter Ankersen, Robert Skov & Jesse Joronen (FC Copenhagen 2018/19)

Frederik Rønnow, Christian Nørgaard & Teemu Pukki (Brøndby 2015–18)

Frederik Rønnow & Paulus Arajuuri (Brøndby 2017–18)

Joachim Andersen & Fredrik Jensen (Twente (2017)

Christian Nørgaard & Lukáš Hrádecký (Brøndby 2013–15)

Jonas Knudsen, Martin Braithwaite & Lukáš Hrádecký (Esbjerg 2009–13)

Peter Ankersen & Lukáš Hrádecký (Esbjerg 2009/10, 2012/13)

Highlights: Finland 3-0 Liechtenstein

• Have played in Denmark:

Tim Sparv (Midtjylland 2014–)

Pyry Soiri Esbjerg 2019–)

Joni Kauko (Randers 2016–18, Esbjerg 2018–)

Jesse Joronen (Horsens 2017/18, FC Copenhagen 2018/19)

Lukáš Hrádecký (Esbjerg 2009–13, Brøndby 2013–15)

Paulus Arajuuri (Brøndby 2017–19)

Teemu Pukki (Brøndby 2014–18)

• Robert Skov scored the only goal as Copenhagen won 1-0 away to Finnish club KuPS in the UEFA Europa League first qualifying round first leg on 12 July 2018.

• Current Finland goalkeeping coach Antti Niemi played for Copenhagen between 1995 and 1997.