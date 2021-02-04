Hungary vs France: UEFA EURO 2020 match background, facts and stats

Matchday 2 in UEFA EURO 2020 Group F pits Hungary against France for the first time in 16 years.

• While Hungary are making their second successive EURO appearance, but also just their second in 49 years, France have featured in every tournament since 1992 and have reached the quarter-finals or better in five of their last six appearances – including finishing runners-up on home soil at UEFA EURO 2016.

Previous meetings

• This is the first time Hungary have faced France since a 2-1 friendly defeat in Metz on 31 May 2005. Djibril Cissé and Florent Malouda were on target in the first half for the home side, Zsombor Kerekes pulling one back late on for Hungary.

• The teams have played eight previous games in Budapest, most recently a 3-1 France win in a March 1990 friendly. Éric Cantona scored twice for the visitors, for whom Franck Sauzée scored the other goal; Attila Pintér's penalty had briefly pulled Hungary back on level terms.

• That was France's first win in Budapest, where they have suffered six defeats including a 13-1 loss in June 1927 that featured a double hat-trick from József Takács and remains Hungary's record victory.

EURO 1984 final highlights: France 2-0 Spain

• This is the sides' fifth UEFA European Championship meeting with Hungary having been victorious in three of the four previous encounters and drawn the other. They won 3-1 in Paris and 2-1 in Budapest in the 1964 quarter-finals, and followed a 1-1 draw in Budapest – the only other time France have avoided defeat in Hungary – with a 2-0 win in Paris in qualifying for the 1972 competition.

• The teams have twice crossed paths in the FIFA World Cup group stage. France were 3-1 winners at Argentina '78 before a 3-0 win in Mexico eight years later with Dominique Rocheteau scoring their third goal in each game.

EURO facts: Hungary

• This is Hungary's second consecutive EURO finals. Their 2016 appearance was their first since 1972 and their first major tournament since the 1986 World Cup. Only four countries competed at the first two EURO final rounds the Magyars reached – in 1964 and 1972.

• In 2016 a team coached by Bernd Storck finished first in Group F on five points, level with Iceland but above them on head-to-head record, and two points ahead of eventual champions Portugal with eliminated Austria on one point. Hungary opened with a 2-0 win against Austria in Bordeaux, Ádám Szalai opening the scoring, before draws against Iceland (1-1) and Portugal (3-3).

EURO 2016 highlights: Hungary 3-3 Portugal

• Belgium proved too strong in the round of 16, however, running out 4-0 winners in Toulouse – although three of those goals came in the final 12 minutes.

• Prior to facing Portugal on Matchday 1, Hungary had won two of their eight games at EURO final tournaments (D2 L4).

• Hungary were fourth in their UEFA EURO 2020 qualifying group, picking up 12 points from their eight games to finish behind Croatia, Wales and Slovakia – who are all also in the final tournament.

• Marco Rossi's side qualified for the EURO play-offs having finished second in their group in the 2018/19 UEFA Nations League, picking up ten points to end two behind Finland and one ahead of Greece.

• The Hungarians then won 3-1 in Bulgaria in their play-off semi-final but looked to be heading out as they trailed to Iceland in their final in Budapest, only for late goals from Loïc Négo (88) and Dominik Szoboszlai (90+2) to snatch a dramatic 2-1 victory and a place in the final tournament.

Highlights: Hungary 2-1 Iceland

• At the end of 2020 Hungary were unbeaten in six matches (W4 D2), since a 3-2 loss at home to Russia in the UEFA Nations League on 6 September 2020.

• Hungary got to the final of the 1938 and 1954 World Cups, losing to Italy (in France) and West Germany (in Switzerland) respectively.

• Hungary's first match at the Puskás Aréna was a 2-1 friendly defeat by Uruguay on 15 November 2019. They lost the next game too, that 3-2 defeat against Russia in the UEFA Nations League on 6 September 2020, but were victorious at the third attempt with that 2-1 play-off win against Iceland. Their record at the ground at the end of 2020 was W2 D1 L2.

• Hungary's overall record in Budapest at the start of 2021 was W229 D88 L83.

EURO facts: France

• A 1-0 extra-time defeat by Portugal in the UEFA EURO 2016 final denied France the chance to claim their third EURO title following their triumphs of 1984 and 2000.

• In 2016, Didier Deschamps' team had finished first in their group ahead of Switzerland, Albania and Romania before beating the Republic of Ireland 2-1 – their first EURO knockout win since 2000 – in the round of 16. Iceland (5-2) and Germany (2-0) were then defeated only for Portugal to run out winners in Saint-Denis.

Watch great France goals

• Les Bleus responded to that disappointment by winning their second World Cup in 2018, defeating Croatia 4-2 in the final to add to their title from 20 years earlier.

• Having won world (1998) and European (2000) titles with France as a player, Deschamps can repeat the feat as a coach; France aside, only West Germany (1972 EURO, 1974 World Cup) and Spain (2008 and 2012 EURO, 2010 World Cup) have held both titles at the same time.

• France qualified for the 2020 finals by finishing first in Group H, winning eight of their ten qualifiers (D1 L1) to pick up 25 points, two more than Turkey.

• The 2-0 loss in Turkey on 8 June 2019 was France's only defeat in 90 minutes in 17 EURO games (W13 D3) before Matchday 1.

2000 final highlights: France’s golden night

• France are appearing at their 13th successive world or European final tournament; they have not missed out since the 1994 World Cup, and have reached five finals in that run, winning three of them.

• This is France's tenth EURO, and their eighth in a row; they last failed to qualify for the 1988 event.

• All France's games in Hungary have been against the home side in Budapest. Their record is W1 D1 L6; this is their first game at the Puskás Aréna.

Links and trivia

• Négo, who scored Hungary's late equaliser against Iceland in the UEFA EURO 2020 play-off final – his first international goal – was born in France and was part of the side that won the 2010 UEFA European Under-19 Championship on home soil alongside Antoine Griezmann. He took Hungarian citizenship in 2019.

• Négo, who began his senior career with Nantes, also scored the decisive penalty as Fehérvár beat French club Reims 4-1 on spot kicks on 24 September 2020 after their UEFA Europa League third qualifying round tie had finished goalless.

• Have also played in France:

Ádám Lang (Dijon 2016–18, Nancy 2018 loan)

Barnabás Bese (Le Havre 2016–20)

• Have played together:

Péter Gulácsi, Willi Orban & Dayot Upamecano (Leipzig 2017–)

Dominik Szoboszlai & Dayot Upamecano (Leipzig 2021–)

• Gulácsi, Upamecano and substitute Orban were in the Leipzig side beaten 3-0 by Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals on 18 August 2020. Presnel Kimpembe and Kylian Mbappé featured for Paris.

• Gulácsi, Orban, Upamecano and Kimpembe all played 90 minutes as Leipzig beat Paris 2-1 in the UEFA Champions League group stage on 4 November 2020; the four were joined by Mbappé for Paris' 1-0 victory at the Parc des Princes on 24 November 2020.

• As players, Hungary coach Rossi was sent off in Piacenza's 2-0 loss away to Deschamps' Juventus in Serie A on 11 April 1998.