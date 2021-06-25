Sweden vs Ukraine: UEFA EURO 2020 match background, facts and stats

Sweden and Ukraine meet for the first time since 2012 in the UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16 at Hampden Park in Glasgow, their last fixture holding particularly fond memories for current Ukraine coach Andriy Shevchenko.

• Shevchenko, who scored both goals to mark his side's first ever match in a EURO final tournament with a win against the Swedes nine years ago, has steered Ukraine into the knockout rounds for the first time. His side finished behind the Netherlands and Austria in Group C to qualify as one of the four best third-placed sides overall; their reward is a tie against a Sweden side that won Group E ahead of Spain.

• The winners will face England or Germany in the quarter-finals in Rome on 3 July.

Previous meetings

• Ukraine marked their finals debut with a 2-1 win against Sweden at Kyiv's NSC Olimpiyskiy on Matchday 1 of UEFA EURO 2012. Zlatan Ibrahimović (52) struck first for a Sweden side coached by Erik Hamrén but Shevchenko levelled three minutes later and then got what proved to be the winner in the 62nd minute for Oleh Blokhin's Ukraine.

• Andriy Pyatov and Andriy Yarmolenko were in that Ukraine side, with Andreas Granqvist, Mikael Lustig and Sebastian Larsson all starters for Sweden.

• Those proved to be Ukraine's only points of the tournament, the co-hosts finishing behind England and France in Group D but above Sweden, who also ended with three points.

• That was the countries' first competitive encounter and also the last time they met, their three previous friendly meetings having yielded one win each and a draw over 90 minutes.

• They first met in Sweden on 1 June 2008, when Serhiy Nazarenko gave the visitors a 1-0 victory.

• The teams played again in the final of a friendly tournament in Cyprus on 9 February 2011; they drew 1-1 over 90 minutes, Ukraine then prevailing 5-4 on penalties. Marko Dević's penalty cancelled out Johan Elmander's early goal for Sweden.

• Sweden got their first victory against Ukraine at the third attempt, Tobias Hysén striking two minutes into added time for a 1-0 victory in a friendly in Kharkiv on 10 August 2011.

EURO facts: Sweden

• Sweden are competing at their sixth successive EURO finals, and their seventh in total. They They have made it through the group stage for the first time since reaching the quarter-finals of UEFA EURO 2004.

• Four years ago, Hamrén's side finished bottom of Group E with one point from three matches. Having opened with a 1-1 draw against the Republic of Ireland, the Swedes lost 1-0 to both Italy and Belgium.

• Sweden's greatest feat to date is reaching, as hosts, the 1958 World Cup final, which they lost 5-2 to Brazil. In their best EURO campaign they progressed to the last four of the 1992 edition, again as hosts, before succumbing 3-2 to Germany.

• Jan Andersson's team secured their place at UEFA EURO 2020 as runners-up to Spain in qualifying Group F, picking up 21 points from their ten matches (W6 D3 L1). Having lost 3-0 to Spain in their fourth qualifier, a result that equalled their biggest margin of defeat in a EURO game, Sweden won four of their next six matches (D2) to finish four points clear of third-placed Norway.

• Sweden opened the finals by holding Spain to a 0-0 draw in Seville before a 1-0 defeat of Slovakia in Saint Petersburg and a 3-2 victory against Poland at the same venue that clinched first place in the section, substitute Viktor Claesson scoring an added-time winner.

• Despite their two victories at UEFA EURO 2020, Sweden have still won only three of their last 11 EURO finals matches (D2 L6), the other a 2-0 win against France on Matchday 3 of UEFA EURO 2012.

• Sweden's record at Hampden Park is W1 L2, , beating Scotland 2-1 on their first visit, a 1953 friendly, but losing the next two, the second of them 2-0 in a World Cup qualifier on 9 September 1981 – their only previous competitive fixture at the venue. They lost 1-0 at Ibrox, also in Glasgow, in the 1998 World Cup qualifying campaign; their only other trip to Scotland was also their most recent game in the country, a 4-1 friendly victory at Easter Road in Edinburgh in November 2004.

EURO facts: Ukraine

• Having never featured in a UEFA European Championship before co-hosting the 2012 edition with Poland, this is Ukraine's third successive appearance in the final tournament and first qualification for the knockout phase.

• A team coached by Mykhailo Fomenko finished bottom of Group C at UEFA EURO 2016, losing to Germany, Northern Ireland (both 0-2) and Poland (0-1).

• Shevchenko's side finished top of Group B in qualifying for UEFA EURO 2020, picking up 20 points from their eight games – three more than holders Portugal.

• Ukraine remained unbeaten in qualifying, winning six and drawing two. They are one of five sides to not lose a game in the UEFA EURO 2020 preliminaries, along with Belgium, Italy – who both won all their fixtures, and continued their winning runs with victories in all three group games – Spain and Denmark.

• This is the first time Ukraine have qualified for a EURO directly; after co-hosting in 2012, they beat Slovenia in the play-offs to reach the 2016 event.

• Ukraine finished third in Group C thanks to a 2-1 defeat of North Macedonia in Bucharest on Matchday 2, in between losses to the Netherlands in Amsterdam (2-3) and Austria in Bucharest (0-1).

• Before beating North Macedonia, Ukraine had lost six of their seven EURO matches. That was their first finals win since the 2-1 defeat of Sweden in their opening UEFA EURO 2012 fixture. Shevchenko's double in Kyiv were Ukraine's only EURO finals goals before this tournament.

• Ukraine's only previous game at Hampden Park – and in Scotland – was a 3-1 UEFA EURO 2008 qualifying defeat in October 2007 in which captain Shevchenko scored their goal.

Links and trivia

• Have played together:

Mikael Lustig & Roman Yaremchuk, Roman Bezus (Gent 2019/20)

Alexander Isak & Andriy Yarmolenko (Borussia Dortmund 2017/18)

• Ukraine's Ruslan Malinovskyi and Sweden's Dejan Kulusevski were both on the books at Atalanta in 2019/20 but never played together, Kulusevski spending the season on loan at Parma before moving to Juventus.

• Sweden's Gustav Svensson made 23 appearances in all competitions for Ukrainian side Tavriya Simferopol between 2012 and 2014.

• Vitaliy Mykolenko and Viktor Tsygankov scored for Dynamo Kyiv in a 4-3 UEFA Europa League group stage defeat away to Swedish side Malmö on 28 November 2019.

• Sweden's Filip Helander plays his club football in Glasgow with Rangers.

• Dejan Kulusevski made his UEFA Champions League debut on Matchday 1 of the 2020/21 season in Juventus's 2-0 win away to a Dynamo Kyiv side in which eight members of Ukraine's UEFA EURO 2020 squad featured.

• Kulusevski and Ruslan Malinovskyi both scored in the 2020/21 Coppa Italia final, in which the Swede's Juventus side defeated the Ukrainian's Atalanta 2-1 in Reggio Emilia.

• Victor Lindelöf and Oleksandr Zinchenko are local rivals in England with Manchester United and Manchester City respectively.

Penalty shoot-outs

• Sweden's record in two competitive penalty shoot-outs is W1 L1:

5-4 v Romania, 1994 FIFA World Cup quarter-final

4-5 v Netherlands, UEFA EURO 2004 quarter-final

• Ukraine won their only previous competitive penalty shoot-out:

3-0 v Switzerland, 2006 FIFA World Cup round of 16

Latest news

Sweden

• The 3-2 win against Poland on Matchday 3, which enabled Sweden to top their EURO group for the third time (after 1992 and 2004), extended the team's unbeaten run in 2021 to eight matches, the only draw in that sequence having come in their opening UEFA EURO 2020 fixture against Spain.

• That 0-0 draw in Seville was Sweden's first EURO finals stalemate since the quarter-final of UEFA EURO 2004, when they lost on penalties to the Netherlands. It was also their first draw in 18 matches since they held Spain 1-1 at home in a UEFA EURO 2020 qualifier on 15 October 2019.

• Emil Forsberg scored three of Sweden's four goals in the group stage – all in Saint Petersburg, where he also struck his only other final tournament goal, against Switzerland in the 2018 FIFA World Cup round of 16 (1-0). The midfielder has scored four times in his last four internationals.

• Forsberg's first goal against Poland was timed at one minute 22 seconds, making it the second-fastest ever scored at the EURO finals – after Dmitri Kirichenko's for Russia against Greece in 2004 (1 minute 7 seconds).

• Viktor Claesson's late winner against Poland was his tenth goal for Sweden and first in tournament football. His next international cap will be his 50th.

• Sweden were dealt a considerable blow in their countdown to this tournament when record scorer Zlatan Ibrahimović, who had returned to the national team in March for the first time since UEFA EURO 2016, was ruled out through injury.

• Nevertheless, Jan Andersson's side made it five wins in a row by defeating both Finland (2-0) and Armenia (3-1) in their two pre-tournament friendlies in Solna. Robin Quaison and Sebastian Larsson (penalty) were on target in the first game, with Forsberg, Marcus Danielson and Marcus Berg finding the net in the second.

• Larsson's goal was his tenth for Sweden and in Ibrahimović's absence he is the only player in the UEFA EURO 2020 squad to have scored at a previous EURO final tournament, his one goal having sealed a 2-0 win over France at UEFA EURO 2012. That was the last goal scored by any Swedish player at the EURO finals until Forsberg's winning penalty against Slovakia on Matchday 2, their one goal in 2016, on Matchday 1 against the Republic of Ireland, having been an own goal.

• Larsson is one of ten players in the UEFA EURO 2016 squad who have been retained for this tournament, the others being Forsberg, Berg, Andreas Granqvist, Mikael Lustig, Victor Lindelöf, Albin Ekdal, Robin Olsen, Ludwig Augustinsson and Pontus Jansson, though the last three did not make it on to the field of play in France.

• Granqvist has been restored to the squad though he has not played for Sweden since November 2019, sitting out all three group games. He and Lustig were participants alongside Larsson at UEFA EURO 2012.

• Granqvist scored two penalties in Sweden's run to the quarter-finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Augustinsson and Forsberg also found the net in Russia with their first tournament goals.

• Filip Helander of Scottish champions Rangers is the only 2020/21 league title winner in Sweden's squad, while Dejan Kulusevski is the sole domestic cup winner from the past season, having helped Juventus to their Coppa Italia success with the opening goal in the final against Atalanta (2-1). Kulusevski made his tournament debut as a substitute against Poland.

• Alexander Isak was also a winner of the delayed 2019/20 Copa del Rey final with Real Sociedad as they defeated Basque rivals Athletic Club 1-0 on 3 April 2021 in Seville. Isak was the sixth highest scorer in the 2020/21 Liga, scoring 17 goals for La Real.

• Jordan Larsson, son of Sweden legend Henrik, was the third top scorer in the 2020/21 Russian Premier League with 15 goals for runners-up Spartak Moskva. Only Artem Dzyuba (20) and Sardar Azmoun (19) of champions Zenit scored more.

• Seven members of Sweden's squad played in the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League – Lindelöf for Manchester United, Kulusevski for Juve, Forsberg for Leipzig, Jens Cajuste for Midtjylland, and Berg, Kristoffer Olsson and Viktor Claesson for Krasnodar.

Ukraine

• While Ukraine's 2-1 victory against North Macedonia ended their six-game losing streak at the EURO finals, the subsequent 1-0 defeat by Austria means they are still without a clean sheet in their eight matches at the tournament.

• Andriy Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuk both scored in three successive internationals before the defeat by Austria – a 4-0 friendly win against Cyprus in Kharkiv and the opening two games at UEFA EURO 2020. They are now the country's joint top scorers at the EURO finals alongside current head coach Andriy Shevchenko, on two apiece.

• Yarmolenko scored twice against Cyprus before finding the net with a spectacular strike against the Netherlands and a close-range opener against North Macedonia to lift his all-time tally of international goals to 42, six behind Ukraine's record scorer Shevchenko.

• Yaremchuk's strike against North Macedonia in Bucharest was his fourth goal in his last six internationals and tenth in total, enabling him to become only the eighth Ukrainian goalscorer to reach double figures.

• Ukraine's Matchday 1 defeat by the Netherlands in Amsterdam ended the team's six-match unbeaten run. They had registered a fourth successive 1-1 draw in the first of their three pre-UEFA EURO 2020 friendlies, against Bahrain in Kharkiv on 23 May, but were subsequently victorious against both Northern Ireland – 1-0 in Dnipro – and Cyprus.

• There were international debuts from the bench for Heorhii Sudakov and Denys Popov against Bahrain and a first international goal for Oleksandr Zubkov to win the game against Northern Ireland. Zubkov was injured early on in the EURO opener against the Netherlands and has not played since, while Sudakov and Popov are still awaiting their tournament debut.

• Yarmolenko and goalkeeper Andriy Pyatov are veterans of the country's two previous EURO final tournament campaigns, the pair having played all six matches in 2012 and 2016, the first three alongside Shevchenko. Only four other UEFA EURO 2020 squad members have survived from the last squad in France – Serhiy Sydorchuk, Taras Stepanenko, Oleksandr Zivchenko and Oleksandr Karavaev.

• Dynamo Kyiv won the Ukrainian league double in 2020/21 and there are ten players from that side in Shevchenko's squad – Sydorchuk, Karavaev, Popov, Georgiy Bushchan, Mykola Shaparenko, Illia Zabarnyi, Viktor Tsygankov, Vitaliy Mykolenko, Artem Besedin and Oleksandr Tymchyk.