Getting There

✈️ By plane Airport: Franz Josef Strauss (MUC)

Distance to city centre: 36km

36km Alternative airports: Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Nuremberg, Salzburg Munich’s airport is the only five-star airport in Europe and has been voted Europe’s best airport a total of 11(!) times. It’s located north of the city. Travel time to the city is approximately 45 min by train (S-Bahn).

🚆 By train

Germany’s rail network is extensive, reliable and affordable, especially if you purchase your ticket well in advance. Munich’s main train station (Hauptbahnhof) connects not only to almost everywhere in Germany, but also conveniently serves international neighbours such as France, Hungary, Switzerland, Austria and the Czech Republic. Most high-speed and long-distance trains have Wi-Fi and an onboard restaurant to keep you entertained. Buy your tickets online through the official DB website. They usually go on sale approximately six months in advance.



🚌 By coach

Domestic and international coach travel is becoming more popular and frequent in Germany, and there’s an extensive network across Germany and neighbouring countries. Getting to Munich by coach is cheap, comfortable (all coaches have WiFi, AC and an onboard toilet) and safe, but takes longer than going by train. Book your trip as soon as the summer schedule 2020 is out.



🚗 By car

If you plan to travel to Munich by car, please note that the stadium will provide only limited parking for private vehicles during the event.



Let me give you a top tip: If you have limited mobility or additional needs, please inform your airline or travel agent and let them know about the kind of assistance you need. You can do this either when booking your flight or closer to your travels, but make sure it's at least 48 hours before you start your journey.

Getting Around

📍 Distances





Hauptbahnhof (main railway station) to stadium: 40min by metro

40min by metro Airport to city centre: 45min by S-Bahn

Transport from the airport

Getty Images

🚍 By public transport

Take S-Bahn lines S1 or S8 to the main train station. They run every 10 minutes and take approximately 45 minutes. Tickets can be purchased at the platform or at service centres in the airport.

🚖 By taxi

A taxi from the airport to the city centre will set you back approx. €70. Travel time is typically 45min – 1h20min.

🚗 By rental car

Major rental car companies are located on level 03 of the Munich Airport Center. Keep in mind that there will be road closures around UEFA Festival sites, the stadium and major attractions and parking options are limited. It’s best to stick to public transport or taxi travel.

Let me give you a top tip: Munich Airport has a dedicated Mobility Service that is free of charge. The airport has also issued an extensive guide on accessible travel and amenities.

Transport in the city

Getty Images

🚍 By public transport

Munich network has a metro (U-Bahn), city train (S-Bahn), tram and bus system that will take you all over the city. It’s the cheapest and often the fastest way to get around. The fare depends on the amount of zones you’re going to travel through. You can purchase tickets on the MVV app, website, ticket machines at stations or staffed ticket counters at main travel hubs. Please keep in mind that you need to validate most tickets before starting your journey.

Let me give you a top tip: The vast majority of S-Bahn stations in Munich are accessible. View the MVV map of barrier-free stations.

🚖 By taxi

It’s easy to flag down a taxi in the central areas of the city. The base fare is approximately €3.70, and the rate per kilometre varies between €1.60 and €1.90, depending on the total length of your trip.

🚗 By car

If possible, avoid using a car in the city. There will be road closures around UEFA Festival sites, the stadium and major attractions. Parking spaces in the centre are scarce and can be expensive.