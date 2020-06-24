24 June: A day to remember for Portugal

Portugal 2-2 England (Portugal win 6-5 on pens)

Owen 3, Lampard 115; Postiga 83, Rui Costa 110

2004 quarter-finals, Lisbon

Portugal overcame England on penalties to advance to the UEFA EURO 2004 semi-finals after an enthralling tie at the Estádio da Luz, with misses from David Beckham and Darius Vassell proving decisive in the shoot-out. Portugal goalkeeper Ricardo nervelessly converted the winning spot kick.

Michael Owen's improvised finish put England ahead three minutes in, but thereafter they endured relentless pressure, Portugal finally levelling with the end in sight when Hélder Postiga headed in Simão's cross. Then it was the turn of a third Portugal substitute, Rui Costa, who beat David James with an excellent strike. Though Frank Lampard sent the match to penalties, it merely prolonged the agony for England.

"There were lots of congratulations, obviously, and we still talk about that," Ricardo told UEFA.com. "What happened was something very remarkable in my life and in the history of Portugal.

"It was something that no one had done before and even I hadn’t done it before and never repeated it."

