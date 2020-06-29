Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

EURO on this day: 29 June

Monday 29 June 2020

On this day: Francesco Toldo saved three penalties as Italy squeezed past the Netherlands and into the UEFA EURO 2000 final.

EURO On This Day: Classic goals from 29 June

Italy 0-0 Netherlands, Italy won 3-1 on pens
2000 semi-finals, Amsterdam

The Netherlands were eliminated on penalties for the fourth time in five major tournaments as Italy advanced to a UEFA EURO 2000 final against France.

Frank de Boer and Patrick Kluivert had already missed spot kicks in normal time as the Oranje failed to break down an Azzurri team reduced to ten men after the 34th-minute dismissal of Gianluca Zambrotta.

EURO 2000 highlights: Italy triumph on penalties against Netherlands

Italy scored the first three penalties in the shoot-out through Luigi Di Biagio, Gianluca Pessotto and Francesco Totti, while De Boer and Jaap Stam both missed for the Netherlands.

Kluivert scored and Paolo Maldini missed to restore Oranje hopes, but man of the match Francesco Toldo saved Paul Bosvelt's kick to confirm Italy as 3-1 winners.

Other EURO fixtures on 29 June
2008 final: Spain 1-0 Germany

