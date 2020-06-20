EURO on this day: 21 June
Saturday 20 June 2020
Article summary
On this day: Spain and Yugoslavia's UEFA EURO 2000 group stage meeting reached an incredible conclusion.
Article top media content
Article body
Yugoslavia 3-4 Spain
(Milošević 30, Govedarica 50, Komljenović 75; Alfonso Pérez 38 90, Munitis 51 Mendieta 90pen)
2000 group stage, Bruges
Spain came back from the dead to book their place in the UEFA EURO 2000 quarter-finals as a memorable Group C encounter reached an incredible conclusion; Yugoslavia's consolation was that they, too, advanced.
Needing to win, Spain were heading out as they entered added time 3-2 down despite being up against a side reduced to ten men following Slaviša Jokanović's 63rd-minute dismissal. They were thrown a lifeline when Abelardo went down in a packed box and Gaizka Mendieta fired in the resulting spot kick. Next came utter pandemonium as Alfonso Pérez latched on to a knockdown to hammer in his second of the game.
"There was basically no midfield," recalls Gaizka Mendieta. "They struck us and we hit back; we didn't sit in the corner hiding, hoping for the storm to blow over. It was bam bam bam, all-out attack. When I scored [to make it 3-3], it took me a second to realise what the score was. I knew I had to pick up the ball and get it back to the centre circle. We had that winning mentality."
Click here to read more
Croatia 2-1 Spain
(N. Kalinić 45, Perišić 87; Morata 7)
2016 group stage, Bordeaux
Croatia came from behind to win and top Group D thanks to a dramatic Ivan Perišić goal, leaving Spain to play Italy in a repeat of the 2012 final.
The holders had the same XI for the third game running and their understanding paid dividends when Álvaro Morata finished off a pass from Cesc Fàbregas, but Croatia hit back just before half-time when a fine move culminated in a volleyed back-heel finish by Nikola Kalinić.
It seemed Spain would win when David Silva was fouled for a penalty but France-based Danijel Subašić brilliantly denied Sergio Ramos. Then Perišić beat the Spain defence and produced a cool finish to complete the turnaround.
Click here to read more
Other EURO fixtures on 21 June
1964 final: Spain 2-1 USSR
1980 third-place play-off: Czechoslovakia 1-1 Italy, Czechs won 9-8 on pens
1988 semi-finals: West Germany 1-2 Netherlands
1992 semi-finals: Sweden 2-3 Germany
2000 group stage: Slovenia 0-0 Norway
2000 group stage: Denmark 0-2 Czech Republic
2000 group stage: France 2-3 Netherlands
2004 group stage: Croatia 2-4 England
2004 group stage: Switzerland 1-3 France
2008 quarter-finals: Netherlands 1-3 Russia (aet)
2012 quarter-finals: Czech Republic 0-1 Portugal
2016 group stage: Northern Ireland 0-1 Germany
2016 group stage: Ukraine 0-1 Poland
2016 group stage: Czech Republic 0-2 Turkey