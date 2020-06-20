EURO on this day: 21 June

Yugoslavia 3-4 Spain

(Milošević 30, Govedarica 50, Komljenović 75; Alfonso Pérez 38 90, Munitis 51 Mendieta 90pen)

2000 group stage, Bruges

Spain came back from the dead to book their place in the UEFA EURO 2000 quarter-finals as a memorable Group C encounter reached an incredible conclusion; Yugoslavia's consolation was that they, too, advanced.

Needing to win, Spain were heading out as they entered added time 3-2 down despite being up against a side reduced to ten men following Slaviša Jokanović's 63rd-minute dismissal. They were thrown a lifeline when Abelardo went down in a packed box and Gaizka Mendieta fired in the resulting spot kick. Next came utter pandemonium as Alfonso Pérez latched on to a knockdown to hammer in his second of the game.

"There was basically no midfield," recalls Gaizka Mendieta. "They struck us and we hit back; we didn't sit in the corner hiding, hoping for the storm to blow over. It was bam bam bam, all-out attack. When I scored [to make it 3-3], it took me a second to realise what the score was. I knew I had to pick up the ball and get it back to the centre circle. We had that winning mentality."



Croatia 2-1 Spain

(N. Kalinić 45, Perišić 87; Morata 7)

2016 group stage, Bordeaux

Croatia came from behind to win and top Group D thanks to a dramatic Ivan Perišić goal, leaving Spain to play Italy in a repeat of the 2012 final.

The holders had the same XI for the third game running and their understanding paid dividends when Álvaro Morata finished off a pass from Cesc Fàbregas, but Croatia hit back just before half-time when a fine move culminated in a volleyed back-heel finish by Nikola Kalinić.

It seemed Spain would win when David Silva was fouled for a penalty but France-based Danijel Subašić brilliantly denied Sergio Ramos. Then Perišić beat the Spain defence and produced a cool finish to complete the turnaround.

