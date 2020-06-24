EURO on this day: 25 June

Netherlands 2-0 USSR

(Gullit 32, Van Basten 54)

1988 final, Munich

The 1988 UEFA European Championship concluded pretty much as it had begun, with a meeting between the Soviet Union and the Netherlands – on-song Marco van Basten ensured there would be no repeat of the USSR's group stage triumph, though.

Van Basten was left out of the 1-0 defeat, but had become the first name on the team sheet since and was at his inspirational best in the Munich final.



His gravity-defying header set up Ruud Gullit for the opener before a moment of poise and class that will inspire admiration for decades to come, lashing in a stunning volley from the acutest of angles. It sealed a 2-0 victory and the Oranje's long-awaited first major title.

Click here to read more

Netherlands 6-1 Yugoslavia

(Kluivert 24 38 54, Govedarica 51og, Overmars 78 90; Milošević 90)

2000 quarter-final, Rotterdam

Patrick Kluivert scored a hat-trick in a breathtaking display of opportunism as the Netherlands booked a UEFA EURO 2000 semi-final meeting with Italy.

A defence-minded Yugoslavia kept it on an even keel until midway through the first half but once Kluivert broke the deadlock they sank fast. By the time the Barcelona striker exited on the hour he had secured the match ball, completing his hat-trick with a fine cushioned volley, also playing a big role in Dejan Govedarica's own goal. Two late Marc Overmars strikes made it six; Savo Milošević last-gasp effort was little consolation.

Click here to read more

Other EURO fixtures on 25 June

2000 quarter-finals: Spain 1-2 France

2004 quarter-finals: France 0-1 Greece

2008 semi-finals: Germany 3-2 Turkey

2016 round of 16: Switzerland 1-1 Poland, Poland won 5-4 on pens

2016 round of 16: Wales 1-0 Northern Ireland

2016 round of 16: Croatia 0-1 Portugal (aet)