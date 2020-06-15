EURO on this day: 15 June

Scotland 0-2 England

(Shearer 53, Gascoigne 79)

1996 group stage, London

Paul Gascoigne's unpredictability brought problems but it was an essential part of his greatest work with a ball at his feet – perhaps no better demonstrated than by his memorable goal against Scotland that lit up EURO '96.

With the tournament hosts grimly holding on to a 1-0 lead, grateful for David Seaman's save to deny Gary McAllister from the penalty spot moments earlier, 'Gazza' took centre stage.



He collected a Darren Anderton chip on the edge of the box, flicked the ball over Colin Hendry with his left foot, ran round him as the defender stumbled and volleyed past Andy Goram with his right. "Mr Paul Gascoigne: An Apology," said a Daily Mirror editorial.

