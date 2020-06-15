Kick out COVID-19 by following the World Health Organization and FIFA's five steps to help stop the disease’s spread.

EURO on this day: 15 June

Monday 15 June 2020

On this day: Paul Gascoigne's memorable goal for hosts England against Scotland lit up the 1996 finals.

EURO On This Day: Classic goals from 15 June
Scotland 0-2 England
(Shearer 53, Gascoigne 79)
1996 group stage, London

Paul Gascoigne's unpredictability brought problems but it was an essential part of his greatest work with a ball at his feet – perhaps no better demonstrated than by his memorable goal against Scotland that lit up EURO '96.

With the tournament hosts grimly holding on to a 1-0 lead, grateful for David Seaman's save to deny Gary McAllister from the penalty spot moments earlier, 'Gazza' took centre stage.

He collected a Darren Anderton chip on the edge of the box, flicked the ball over Colin Hendry with his left foot, ran round him as the defender stumbled and volleyed past Andy Goram with his right. "Mr Paul Gascoigne: An Apology," said a Daily Mirror editorial.

Other EURO fixtures on 15 June
1980 group stage: Belgium 2-1 Spain 
1980 group stage: England 0-1 Italy 
1988 group stage: England 1-3 Netherlands 
1988 group stage: Republic of Ireland 1-1 USSR 
1992 group stage: Scotland 0-2 Germany 
1992 group stage: Netherlands 0-0 CIS 
1996 group stage: France 1-1 Spain 
2000 group stage: Sweden 0-0 Turkey 
2004 group stage: Czech Republic 2-1 Latvia 
2004 group stage: Germany 1-1 Netherlands 
2008 group stage: Switzerland 2-0 Portugal
2008 group stage: Turkey 3-2 Czech Republic
2012 group stage: Sweden 2-3 England
2012 group stage: Ukraine 0-2 France
2016 group stage: Russia 1-2 Slovakia
2016 group stage: Romania 1-1 Switzerland
2016 group stage: France 2-0 Albania

