EURO on this day: 13 June

Sunday 13 June 2021

On this day: Yugoslavia pulled off a truly remarkable comeback at UEFA EURO 2000.

EURO On This Day: Classic goals from 13 June
Yugoslavia 3-3 Slovenia
(Milošević 67 73, Drulović 70; Zahovič 23 57, Pavlin 52)
 2000 group stage, Charleroi

The outlook was not so much gloomy as apocalyptic for Yugoslavia three-quarters of the way through this Group C opener. Trailing 3-0, Siniša Mihajlović compounded their woes by getting sent off; but then something incredible happened. Within the space of seven minutes they were level.

Tournament debutants Slovenia, 150-1 outsiders at the start of UEFA EURO 2000, had been in dreamland, coasting after two goals from Zlatko Zahovič and Miran Pavlin's header.

EURO 2000 highlights: Yugoslavia 3-3 Slovenia
Mihajlović's indiscretions seemingly left them on the home straight yet they eased off. Substitute Savo Milošević pounced, scoring twice either side of Ljubinko Drulović's sweet left-footed strike to earn Yugoslavia a remarkable point.

Other EURO fixtures on 13 June
1984 group stage: Belgium 2-0 Yugoslavia 
1996 group stage: Switzerland 0-2 Netherlands 
1996 group stage: Bulgaria 1-0 Romania 
2000 group stage: Spain 0-1 Norway
2004 group stage: Switzerland 0-0 Croatia 
2004 group stage: France 2-1 England 
2008 group stage: Italy 1-1 Romania 
2008 group stage: Netherlands 4-1 France
2012 group stage: Denmark 2-3 Portugal
2012 group stage: Netherlands 1-2 Germany
2016 group stage: Spain 1-0 Czech Republic
2016 group stage: Republic of Ireland 1-1 Sweden
2016 group stage: Belgium 0-2 Italy

