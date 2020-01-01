Longest winning runs in EURO history

Wednesday 1 January 2020

Belgium and Italy could set a new record this summer – they just have to reach the semi-finals and win every game en route.

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - JUNE 08: Youri Tielemans of Belgium and Eden Hazard of Belgium celebrate after winning the 2020 UEFA European Championships group I qualifying match between Belgium and Kazakhstan at King Baudouin Stadium on June 8, 2019 in Brussels, Belgium. (Photo by Vincent Van Doornick/Isosport/MB Media/Getty Images)
Belgium and Italy could set a new EURO winning sequence record this summer.

The longest run of UEFA European Championship victories – qualifying included – stands at 14 games. This was set by Joachim Löw's Germany, who won all ten of their UEFA EURO 2012 qualifiers as well as their first three group matches and their quarter-final at the tournament in Poland and Ukraine. They lost to Italy in the last four.

Belgium and Italy both reached UEFA EURO 2020 with unblemished records: ten wins out of ten. Five more wins in the finals (taking them to the semi-finals at least) will set a new record.

EURO's longest winning runs (qualifying and final tournaments combined)

14 Germany (03/09/10 – 22/06/12)
12 France (25/06/00 – 13/06/04)
10 Czech Republic (06/09/98 – 09/10/99)
10 Spain (26/06/08 – 11/10/11)
10 England (08/09/14 – 12/10/15)
10 Spain (12/10/14 – 17/06/16)
10 Belgium (21/03/19 – )
10 Italy (23/03/19 – )

Most consecutive wins (final tournaments only)

5 France (12/06/84 – 27/06/84)
5 Netherlands (15/06/88 – 12/06/92)
5 Czech Republic (21/06/00 – 27/06/04)

Most wins in one tournament

5 France (1984, out of 5)
5 France (2000, out of 6)
5 Spain (2008, out of 6)
5 France (2016, out of 7)

