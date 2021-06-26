Longest winning runs in EURO finals history

Italy have matched a competition-record winning streak at UEFA EURO 2020, with Belgium hoping to match their run this evening.

The longest run of UEFA European Championship victories – qualifying included – stands at 14 games. This was established by Joachim Löw's Germany, who won all ten of their UEFA EURO 2012 qualifiers as well as their first three group matches and their quarter-final at the tournament in Poland and Ukraine. They then lost to Italy in the last four.

Belgium and Italy both reached UEFA EURO 2020 with unblemished records: ten wins out of ten. Subsequently, the pair won all three of their group games, with Italy's 2-1 victory against Austria taking their tally to 14 victories on the bounce. Belgium must beat Portugal to stay on track, and to have a chance of recording a 15th straight win in the quarter-finals.

EURO's longest winning runs (qualifying and final tournaments combined)



Highlights: Belgium 9-0 San Marino

14 Germany (03/09/10 – 22/06/12)

14 Italy (23/03/19 – )

13 Belgium (21/03/19 – )

12 France (25/06/00 – 13/06/04)

10 Czech Republic (06/09/98 – 09/10/99)

10 Spain (26/06/08 – 11/10/11)

10 England (08/09/14 – 12/10/15)

10 Spain (12/10/14 – 17/06/16)



Most consecutive wins (final tournaments only)

5 France (12/06/84 – 27/06/84)

5 Netherlands (15/06/88 – 12/06/92)

5 Czech Republic (21/06/00 – 27/06/04)

Most wins in one tournament

5 France (1984, out of 5)

5 France (2000, out of 6)

5 Spain (2008, out of 6)

5 France (2016, out of 7)