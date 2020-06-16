EURO finals free-kicks: the full list

The full list: direct free-kicks scored at EURO

1964: Dezső Novák, Hungary (third-place play-off vs Denmark)

1968: Angelo Domenghini, Italy (final vs Yugoslavia)

1976: Dragan Džajić, Yugoslavia (third-place play-off vs Netherlands)

1980: Antonín Panenka, Czechoslovakia (group stage vs Greece)

1984: Michel Platini, France (group stage vs Yugoslavia)

1984: Jean-François Domergue, France (semi-finals vs Portugal)

1984: Michel Platini, France (final vs Spain)

1988: Rafael Gordillo, Spain (group stage vs Denmark)

1992: Thomas Hassler, Germany (group stage vs USSR)

1992: Thomas Hassler, Germany (semi-finals vs Sweden)

1996: Hristo Stoichkov, Bulgaria (group stage vs France)

2000: Frank de Boer, Netherlands (group stage vs France)

2000: Zinédine Zidane, France (quarter-finals vs Spain)

2004: Zinédine Zidane, France (group stage vs England)

2004: Torsten Frings, Germany (group stage vs Netherlands)

2004: Marek Heinz, Czech Republic (group stage vs Germany)

2008: Michael Ballack, Germany (group stage vs Austria)

2008: Daniele De Rossi, Italy (group stage vs France)

2012: Andrea Pirlo, Italy (group stage vs Croatia)

2016: Gareth Bale, Wales (group stage vs Slovakia)

2016: Eric Dier, England (group stage vs Russia)

2016: Gareth Bale, Wales (group stage vs England)

2016: Balázs Dzsudzsák, Hungary (group stage vs Portugal)



Free-kick facts

Three players have scored two free-kicks in the same EURO tournament: Michel Platini (1984), Thomas Hassler (1992) and Gareth Bale (2016).

Zinédine Zidane is the only player to score free-kicks in different tournaments (2000 and 2004).

France netted with three direct free-kicks in 1984, through Platini – two – and Jean-François Domergue.

Platini, in 1984, is the only player to score direct from a free-kick in a EURO final.

French players have scored the most EURO free-kicks with five.