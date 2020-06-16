Kick out COVID-19 by following the World Health Organization and FIFA's five steps to help stop the disease’s spread.

EURO finals free-kicks: the full list

Tuesday 16 June 2020

On the anniversary of two memorable EURO free-kicks, courtesy of Gareth Bale and Michael Ballack, we celebrate the 23 set pieces converted at the finals over the years.

Watch great EURO free-kicks
The full list: direct free-kicks scored at EURO

1964: Dezső Novák, Hungary (third-place play-off vs Denmark)
1968: Angelo Domenghini, Italy (final vs Yugoslavia)
1976: Dragan Džajić, Yugoslavia (third-place play-off vs Netherlands)
1980: Antonín Panenka, Czechoslovakia (group stage vs Greece)
1984: Michel Platini, France (group stage vs Yugoslavia)
1984: Jean-François Domergue, France (semi-finals vs Portugal)
1984: Michel Platini, France (final vs Spain)
1988: Rafael Gordillo, Spain (group stage vs Denmark)
1992: Thomas Hassler, Germany (group stage vs USSR)
1992: Thomas Hassler, Germany (semi-finals vs Sweden)

1996: Hristo Stoichkov, Bulgaria (group stage vs France)
2000: Frank de Boer, Netherlands (group stage vs France)
2000: Zinédine Zidane, France (quarter-finals vs Spain)
2004: Zinédine Zidane, France (group stage vs England)
2004: Torsten Frings, Germany (group stage vs Netherlands)
2004: Marek Heinz, Czech Republic (group stage vs Germany)
2008: Michael Ballack, Germany (group stage vs Austria)
2008: Daniele De Rossi, Italy (group stage vs France)
2012: Andrea Pirlo, Italy (group stage vs Croatia)
2016: Gareth Bale, Wales (group stage vs Slovakia)

2016: Eric Dier, England (group stage vs Russia)
2016: Gareth Bale, Wales (group stage vs England)
2016: Balázs Dzsudzsák, Hungary (group stage vs Portugal)

Free-kick facts

  • Three players have scored two free-kicks in the same EURO tournament: Michel Platini (1984), Thomas Hassler (1992) and Gareth Bale (2016).
  • Zinédine Zidane is the only player to score free-kicks in different tournaments (2000 and 2004).
  • France netted with three direct free-kicks in 1984, through Platini – two – and Jean-François Domergue.
  • Platini, in 1984, is the only player to score direct from a free-kick in a EURO final.
  • French players have scored the most EURO free-kicks with five.
  • Wales have the best free-kick goals per game ratio: two in three!
