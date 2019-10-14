UEFA EURO 2020 final tournament draw: how it will work

Monday 14 October 2019

The final tournament draw takes place in Bucharest on 30 November 2019.

UEFA EURO 2020 final tournament draw: how it will work
The draw for the UEFA EURO 2020 final tournament takes place at ROMEXPO in Bucharest from 18:00 CET on Saturday 30 November 2019.

Key points

Qualified teams

Belgium
Italy
Poland
Russia
Ukraine

How will the draw work?

  • The draw will involve the two-top finishers in the ten qualifying groups (completed in November 2019) and the eventual four play-off winners (decided in March 2020). None of the 12 host nations qualify automatically.
  • Seedings will be based on overall rankings based on the qualifying groups by the following criteria:

a) Final position in group
b) Points
c) Goal difference
d) Goals scored
e) Away goals scored
f) Number of wins
g) Number of away wins
h) Lower disciplinary points total (3 points for red card including for second booking, 1 point for single yellow card for a player in a match)
i) Position in overall UEFA Nations League rankings (see Regulations of the UEFA Nations League

  • Host nations that qualify will be placed automatically in the following groups. If both paired nations qualify, a draw will be held to determine which is at home in their direct encounter.

Group A: Italy (Stadio Olimpico, Rome), Azerbaijan (Olympic Stadium, Baku)
Group B: Russia (Saint Petersburg Stadium), Denmark (Parken Stadium, Copenhagen)
Group C: Netherlands (Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam), Romania (National Arena, Bucharest)
Group D: England (Wembley Stadium, London), Scotland (Hampden Park, Glasgow)
Group E: Spain (Estadio de San Mamés, Bilbao), Republic of Ireland (Dublin Arena)
Group F: Germany (Fußball Arena München, Munich), Hungary (Puskás Aréna, Budapest)

  • If any of the host nations are in the play-offs, an additional final tournament draw may be required following the completion of those matches.
  • Any further restrictions and exact seeding arrangements will be confirmed ahead of the draw.

Final tournament match schedule

The tournament will open in Rome at 21:00 CET on 12 June. The group stage runs, with up to four matches a day, until 24 June (kick-off times tbc, last matches in each group played simultaneously). The top two in each group and the four best runners-up progress to the knockout stage (round of 16 kick-off times tbc).

Group stage

Friday 12 June
Group A match (Rome), 21:00 CET

Saturday 13 June
Group A match (Baku)
Group B match (Copenhagen)
Group B match (St Petersburg)

Sunday 14 June
Group C match (Amsterdam)
Group C match (Bucharest)
Group D match (London)

Monday 15 June
Group D match (Glasgow)
Group E match (Bilbao)
Group E match (Dublin)

Tuesday 16 June
Group F match (Budapest)
Group F match (Munich)

Wednesday 17 June
Group A match (Rome)
Group A match (Baku)
Group B match (St Petersburg)

Thursday 18 June
Group B match (Copenhagen)
Group C match (Amsterdam)
Group C match (Bucharest)

Friday 19 June
Group D match (London)
Group D match (Glasgow)
Group E match (Dublin)

Saturday 20 June
Group E match (Bilbao)
Group F match (Budapest)
Group F match (Munich)

Sunday 21 June
Group A match (Rome)
Group A match (Baku)

Monday 22 June
Group B match (Copenhagen)
Group B match (St Petersburg)
Group C match (Amsterdam)
Group C match (Bucharest)

Tuesday 23 June
Group D match (London)
Group D match (Glasgow)

Wednesday 24 June
Group E match (Bilbao)
Group E match (Dublin)
Group F match (Budapest)
Group F match (Munich)

Round of 16

Saturday 27 June
1: 1A v 2C (London)
2: 2A v 2B (Amsterdam)

Sunday 28 June
3: 1B v 3A/D/E/F (Bilbao)
4: C v 3D/E/F (Budapest)

Monday 29 June
5: 2D v 2E (Copenhagen)
6: 1F v 3A/B/C (Bucharest)

Tuesday 30 June
7: 1E v 3A/B/C/D (Glasgow)
8: 1D v 2F (Dublin)

Quarter-finals

Friday 3 July 
QF1: Winner 5 v Winner 6 (Saint Petersburg) 18:00 CET
QF2: Winner 3 v Winner 1 (Munich) 21:00 CET

Saturday 4 July
QF3: Winner 4 v Winner 2 (Baku) 18:00 CET
QF4: Winner 7 v Winner 8 (Rome) 21:00 CET

Semi-finals

Tuesday 7 July
SF1: Winner QF1 v Winner QF2 (London) 21:00 CET

Wednesday 8 July
SF2: Winner QF3 v Winner QF4 (London) 21:00 CET

Final

Sunday 12 July
Winner SF1 v Winner SF2 (London) 21:00 CET

