UEFA EURO 2020 final tournament draw: how it will work

The draw for the UEFA EURO 2020 final tournament takes place at ROMEXPO in Bucharest from 18:00 CET on Saturday 30 November 2019.

Key points

The 24 qualifiers will be split into six groups of four.

Seedings will be based on overall European Qualifiers rankings.

Qualified host nations will be pre-paired in the same groups.

Potential for second draw following the play-offs in March 2020 if required.

Qualified teams

Belgium

Italy

Poland

Russia

Ukraine

How will the draw work?

The draw will involve the two-top finishers in the ten qualifying groups (completed in November 2019) and the eventual four play-off winners (decided in March 2020). None of the 12 host nations qualify automatically.

Seedings will be based on overall rankings based on the qualifying groups by the following criteria:

a) Final position in group

b) Points

c) Goal difference

d) Goals scored

e) Away goals scored

f) Number of wins

g) Number of away wins

h) Lower disciplinary points total (3 points for red card including for second booking, 1 point for single yellow card for a player in a match)

i) Position in overall UEFA Nations League rankings (see Regulations of the UEFA Nations League

Host nations that qualify will be placed automatically in the following groups. If both paired nations qualify, a draw will be held to determine which is at home in their direct encounter.

Group A: Italy (Stadio Olimpico, Rome), Azerbaijan (Olympic Stadium, Baku)

Group B: Russia (Saint Petersburg Stadium), Denmark (Parken Stadium, Copenhagen)

Group C: Netherlands (Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam), Romania (National Arena, Bucharest)

Group D: England (Wembley Stadium, London), Scotland (Hampden Park, Glasgow)

Group E: Spain (Estadio de San Mamés, Bilbao), Republic of Ireland (Dublin Arena)

Group F: Germany (Fußball Arena München, Munich), Hungary (Puskás Aréna, Budapest)

If any of the host nations are in the play-offs, an additional final tournament draw may be required following the completion of those matches.

Any further restrictions and exact seeding arrangements will be confirmed ahead of the draw.

The tournament will open in Rome at 21:00 CET on 12 June. The group stage runs, with up to four matches a day, until 24 June (kick-off times tbc, last matches in each group played simultaneously). The top two in each group and the four best runners-up progress to the knockout stage (round of 16 kick-off times tbc).

Group stage

Friday 12 June

Group A match (Rome), 21:00 CET

Saturday 13 June

Group A match (Baku)

Group B match (Copenhagen)

Group B match (St Petersburg)

Sunday 14 June

Group C match (Amsterdam)

Group C match (Bucharest)

Group D match (London)

Monday 15 June

Group D match (Glasgow)

Group E match (Bilbao)

Group E match (Dublin)

Tuesday 16 June

Group F match (Budapest)

Group F match (Munich)

Wednesday 17 June

Group A match (Rome)

Group A match (Baku)

Group B match (St Petersburg)

Thursday 18 June

Group B match (Copenhagen)

Group C match (Amsterdam)

Group C match (Bucharest)

Friday 19 June

Group D match (London)

Group D match (Glasgow)

Group E match (Dublin)

Saturday 20 June

Group E match (Bilbao)

Group F match (Budapest)

Group F match (Munich)

Sunday 21 June

Group A match (Rome)

Group A match (Baku)

Monday 22 June

Group B match (Copenhagen)

Group B match (St Petersburg)

Group C match (Amsterdam)

Group C match (Bucharest)

Tuesday 23 June

Group D match (London)

Group D match (Glasgow)

Wednesday 24 June

Group E match (Bilbao)

Group E match (Dublin)

Group F match (Budapest)

Group F match (Munich)

Round of 16

Saturday 27 June

1: 1A v 2C (London)

2: 2A v 2B (Amsterdam)

Sunday 28 June

3: 1B v 3A/D/E/F (Bilbao)

4: C v 3D/E/F (Budapest)

Monday 29 June

5: 2D v 2E (Copenhagen)

6: 1F v 3A/B/C (Bucharest)

Tuesday 30 June

7: 1E v 3A/B/C/D (Glasgow)

8: 1D v 2F (Dublin)

Quarter-finals

Friday 3 July

QF1: Winner 5 v Winner 6 (Saint Petersburg) 18:00 CET

QF2: Winner 3 v Winner 1 (Munich) 21:00 CET

Saturday 4 July

QF3: Winner 4 v Winner 2 (Baku) 18:00 CET

QF4: Winner 7 v Winner 8 (Rome) 21:00 CET

Semi-finals

Tuesday 7 July

SF1: Winner QF1 v Winner QF2 (London) 21:00 CET

Wednesday 8 July

SF2: Winner QF3 v Winner QF4 (London) 21:00 CET

Final

Sunday 12 July

Winner SF1 v Winner SF2 (London) 21:00 CET