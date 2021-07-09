UEFA.com works better on other browsers
EURO on this day: 9 July

Friday 9 July 2021

On this day: In the only EURO fixture to have taken place, Czechoslovakia beat hosts France to finish third in 1960.

EURO on this day: 9 July ©UEFA.com

Czechoslovakia 2-0 France
(Bubník 58, Pavlovič 88)
1960 third-place play-off, Marseille

Defeated 3-0 by the Soviet Union in the last four, the Czechoslovaks mounted an impressive response against the hosts, who themselves had surrendered a 4-2 lead to be eliminated by Yugoslavia in the semi-finals. Superior for large periods, Czechoslovakia prevailed thanks to second-half goals from Vlastimil Bubník and Ladislav Pavlovič.

It proved a defining fixture in Marseille, with seven players from either side never capped again. Robert Siatka and goalkeeper Jean Taillandier were handed French debuts in this third-place play-off, but both were helpless to prevent the opener, Bubník driving in Ladislav Novák's long cross. Pavlovič added the second when he robbed Michel Stievenard and ran in from the halfway line.

Other EURO fixtures on 9 July
None

