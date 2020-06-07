Kick out COVID-19 by following the World Health Organization and FIFA's five steps to help stop the disease’s spread.

EURO on this day: 7 June

Sunday 7 June 2020

On this day: UEFA EURO 2008 co-hosts Switzerland endured a curtain-raiser to forget.

EURO 2008: Watch Czech Republic winner against Switzerland
EURO 2008: Watch Czech Republic winner against Switzerland

Switzerland 0-1 Czech Republic
(Svěrkoš 71)
2008 group stage, Basel

Czech Republic substitute Václav Svěrkoš crashed the party for co-hosts Switzerland by scoring the only goal of the UEFA EURO 2008 curtain-raiser in Basel.

Svěrkoš struck after 71 minutes to defeat a home side already deflated by a tournament-ending knee injury to forward Alexander Frei. The closest the Swiss came to rescuing a point was a late Johan Vonlanthen shot off the underside of the crossbar as they made a disappointing start to the finals. At least one host team had previously advanced to the knockout rounds in every edition since the group stage was introduced for this competition – that proud record was already under threat.

Click here to read more

Other EURO fixtures on 7 June
2008 group stage: Portugal 2-0 Turkey

The big picture: UEFA EURO 2008
12/01/2012

LiveThe big picture: UEFA EURO 2008

In a special video piece we look back at UEFA EURO 2008 with some of the finals' key figures – as coach Vicente del Bosque reflects on Spain's "great breakthrough" under Luis Aragonés.
EURO 2008 team of the tournament
01/01/2020

LiveEURO 2008 team of the tournament

From the archives: Spain dominated the UEFA EURO 2008 select XI, with Iker Casillas, Carles Puyol, Carlos Marchena, Marcos Senna, Xavi Hernández and David Villa all claiming places.
The A-Z of UEFA EURO 2008
30/06/2008

LiveThe A-Z of UEFA EURO 2008

There was much to admire over a glorious month at UEFA EURO 2008: from Arshavin to Zidane via kidney transplants, sensational Turkish comebacks and naked walks in the park.
