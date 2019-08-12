Budget my trip

Saint Petersburg is a truly majestic city in every aspect. Accommodation rates compare to those of other European cities such as Rome or Munich.

🛏️ Price / night*:

Hostels: from €7 / night

from €7 / night Hotels: from €70 / night

from €70 / night Apartments: from €50 / night

from €50 / night Luxury hotels: from €270 / night

*Please note that rates may increase closer to the tournament. Book early for the best deals.

💰 Hostels

For those travelling on a budget, there’s no shortage of backpacker options in Saint Petersburg. Booking.com has over 350 flexible and affordable hostels in the city. Many of them will be hosting social events around the football if you’re looking to mingle and celebrate with other fans.

💰💰 Hotels

When it comes to value-for-money accommodation for EURO, there are plenty of 3- and 4-star hotels in Saint Petersburg to choose from. Standards vary, so check the guest reviews on Booking.com before making your choice.

💰💰 Rental Apartments

If you’re looking for a more local experience and travelling in a big group, a rental apartment might be the best option. Staying at one of Booking.com’s 2,900-plus apartments in Saint Petersburg is an ideal way to feel at home before and after the game.



💰💰💰 Luxury 5-star hotels

A visit to Saint Petersburg seems like the perfect opportunity to treat yourself to a little bit of luxury. We’re in Russia after all! There are over 20 5-star hotels listed on Booking.com, and all of them superb to say the least.

Top Booking Tips

Let me give you a top tip: Keep in mind the accommodation’s cancellation policies if you’re booking well in advance – it’s worth reading all the small print.

1. Policy

Before booking, be sure to read up on the accommodation’s policy – simply scroll to the “House rules” at the bottom of the individual accommodation descriptions on Booking.com’s website.

2. Check the number of guests

Adding an extra guest to your accommodation may result in additional costs. Be sure to know the final number of people staying before you confirm your booking.

3. Check in and check out

For smooth travels, be aware of your accommodation’s check-in and check-out policies. You may also be eligible for a late check-out if you’re a member of Booking.com’s loyalty programme, Genius.

4. Additional costs

Room prices may vary depending on city/VAT taxes. Extra bedding, towels, accommodation activities and facilities may also occur additional costs.

5. Credit cards / deposits

Double check if your accommodation properties accept credit cards, require a deposit or an upfront payment.

Location Guide

Distances between public transport stops can be vast, so location is key when picking your accommodation. Try to find a place that is within walking distance of a metro station.

🏟️ Close to the stadium Make sure you don’t miss a minute of the match by staying close to the stadium in Saint Petersburg’s Vasileostrovskiy district. Booking.com travellers have endorsed this area for its riverside walks, sightseeing and culture – making your short journey to and from the venue that much more enjoyable. Booking.com has over 578 properties located in Vasileostrovskiy. The journey from Vasileostrovskiy to the stadium takes just over 30 minutes by public transport. Depending on your exact location, walking to the stadium may also be an option – it takes about 1h–1h30min.



📸 Close to the city’s attractions Russia is renowned for its powerful artistic and cultural tradition, having produced masterpieces and luminaries in spheres spanning from literature and architecture to music and ballet. For those keen to be immersed in this, stay in the Saint Petersburg’s Admiralteyskiy district, where you’ll find the 18th-century St. Isaac’s Cathedral and the hallowed halls of the Mariinsky Theatre. The journey from Admiralteyskiy to Saint Petersburg Stadium takes approximately 25 minutes by public transport.

🎉 Close to nightlife If you’re looking for a place for post-game revelry and to experience Saint Petersburg’s thrilling nightlife, stay in the Tsentralny district. Spend your evenings dining at gourmet restaurants, partying at luxe clubs or enjoying a casual drink in one of the many bohemian bars on Nevsky Avenue. Travellers have endorsed this area as the best place for a night out in the city – choose between 2,950 properties listed on Booking.com. The journey from Tsentralny to the stadium takes approximately 45 minutes by public transport.

✈️ Close to the airport The district of Moskovski is a great option if you prefer staying near the airport. It’s just 3.9km from Pulkovo and thus an excellent choice for those looking for a quick getaway after the matches. Depending on your exact location, the journey to the stadium may take up to 1h30min by public transport.