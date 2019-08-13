Introduction

New for UEFA EURO 2020 is the UEFA Festival, taking the passion and the excitement of EURO on to the streets of Bucharest. Whether you’re a local or a travelling fan, whether it's your first EURO or if you have lost count, the UEFA Festival offers something for everyone. For 31 days the UEFA Festival will bring the city of Baku to life with a celebration of arts, culture, music and most importantly football!

You don’t need a ticket to join the party. Just keep an eye on UEFA.com and the official UEFA EURO 2020 app - home of UEFA Festival. Over the coming months we will provide you with all the information you need to celebrate UEFA EURO 2020 in style.

Here are some of the headline acts already confirmed for the UEFA Festival Bucharest:

Football Village

At the heart of the UEFA Festival Bucharest will be the Football Village. It will be the perfect place to drop in for a quick visit or to settle in for the afternoon. Everyone is welcome - bring your friends, family, colleagues and join us for the ultimate UEFA EURO 2020 party.

⚽ Football Village key facts:

Open on all 31 tournament days and free entry for everyone!

Artistic and cultural performances, music and entertainment

Live match screenings, food & drinks

Football pitches, activities and competitions for all ages

Fan Zone

The Fan Zone the big brother of the Football Village. If you want an electric atmosphere, giant screens and an iconic Bucharest setting, the Fan Zone is the place to go. Expect crowds of anywhere from 20,000 to 100,000. Trust us when we say it'll be an experience to rival any stadium! Keep your eyes on UEFA.com and the official UEFA EURO 2020 app, where we will be publishing the official opening hours and match screenings following the Final Draw on 30 November 2019.

⚽ Fan Zone key facts:

Open on all Bucharest matchdays as well as when Romania are playing

Free entry for everyone; just make sure you get there early if you want a good spot

Giant screen to watch the games together with thousands of fellow football fans

And it doesn’t end there!

When we say the streets of Bucharest will be buzzing with all things football, we’re not exaggerating. UEFA have teamed up with the city of Bucharest to bring you an action-packed calendar of UEFA EURO 2020-related events. From the surprise “Host City Spectacular” (watch this space!), to community events, street activations and pop-up concerts, there will be something for everyone.

