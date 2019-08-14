Good to know

1. You will almost certainly need a visa to enter Azerbaijan. (Check this list of countries that don’t require a visa.) Make sure your passport is valid for at least six months from the date of travel. A simplified visa procedure will be in place for UEFA EURO 2020. Please check back later for updates.

2.If you plan on staying in the country for more than 15 days, you need to register with the Azerbaijani government.

3. Check potential roaming charges with your provider. Wi-Fi is common in hotels and restaurants, but if you’d like to stay connected at all times, consider buying a local sim card at the airport or in the city centre.

4. Local time is UTC +4, i.e.:

UK, Ireland & Portugal: -3 hours

Amsterdam, Rome, Munich: - 2 hours

Bucharest & Saint Petersburg: -1 hour

5. The local currency is Manat (AZN). 1€ amounts to approximately AZN1.9 (July 2019). Cash is still king in Baku, but thankfully ATMs are abundant across the city. Try to exchange large bills into smaller ones at your hotel.

6. Shop till you drop in Baku: Shopping malls are open until late, seven days a week.

7. Azerbaijani is the official language, but if you’re a speaker of English or Russian, you should get by just fine. Azerbaijani is also very similar to Turkish.