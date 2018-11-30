UEFA EURO 2020 qualifying draw
Friday 30 November 2018
Article summary
The European Qualifiers draw for UEFA EURO 2020 was conducted in Dublin on Sunday.
Article top media content
Article body
The European Qualifiers draw for UEFA EURO 2020 took place in Dublin on Sunday, with the 55 entrants drawn into five groups of six and five groups of five.
Group A: England, Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Montenegro, Kosovo
Group B: Portugal, Ukraine, Serbia, Lithuania, Luxembourg
Group C: Netherlands, Germany, Northern Ireland, Estonia, Belarus
Group D: Switzerland, Denmark, Republic of Ireland, Georgia, Gibraltar
Group E: Croatia, Wales, Slovakia, Hungary, Azerbaijan
Group F: Spain, Sweden, Norway, Romania, Faroe Islands, Malta
Group G: Poland, Austria, Israel, Slovenia, FYR Macedonia, Latvia
Group H: France, Iceland, Turkey, Albania, Moldova, Andorra
Group I: Belgium, Russia, Scotland, Cyprus, Kazakhstan, San Marino
Group J: Italy, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Finland, Greece, Armenia, Liechtenstein