Must Dos in Dublin

1. Picknick at St. Stephen’s Green: St. Stephen’s Green is one of many, but perhaps the most beautiful of Dublin’s many inner-city parks. Spend a sunny afternoon here having a quiet picnic in the middle of a bustling city.

2. Enjoy a pint of the black stuff: No trip to Dublin would be complete without having a pint of Guinness, and there's no better place to do it than at the Guinness Storehouse.

3. The hidden Gem: Iveagh Gardens is not always on everyone’s Dublin must do list, but its maze and cascade make it a worthwhile inclusion on ours.

4. A long walk: Take a stroll along the Great South Wall Walk. Located in the middle of Dublin’s bay, the 4km-stretch all the way to Poolbeg Lighthouse will have you feeling out at sea without the sickness.

5. Free museums: Check out the National Gallery of Ireland, Irish Museum of Modern Art, Hugh Lane Gallery and the Natural History Museum – all full of interesting exhibits.

6. Stroll around a market: the Liberty Market is one of Dublin’s longest-running markets. Situated in the liberties with great heritage and an amazing atmosphere, it’s not to be missed.

7. Most #instagrammable place: Sandymount Strand, located on the south side of Dublin’s bay, is the place to go for the perfect seaside picture of the strand #views.

8. Best place for scenic views: situated in Dublin county, Montpelier Hill (aka the Hell Fire Club) offers a city break with breath-taking scenic views and is just 40 minutes away from the city centre.

9. For the historian: Trinity College is Dublin’s iconic university. Located in the heart of the city, it not only has great historical significance to the city but boasts some of its most stunning buildings. Its library is also home to the famous Book of Kells. If that's not enough, take a walk up Dame Street and check out Dublin Castle, City Hall and Dublinia.

10. Temple Bar: Dublin’s cultural district is renowned for its warm welcome, lively atmosphere, traditional music and craic. You’ll be in the heart of the city and all the action.

Off the beaten path

🍃 Day Trip

If you’re hoping to take a break from the hustle and bustle of the city, make your way to Ireland’s Ancient East. Glendalough is one of the most beautiful places in Ireland with spectacular scenery, rich history and abundant wildlife. Set in a glaciated valley with two lakes, the monastic remains of Glendalough include a superb round tower, stone churches and decorated crosses. The sites are free to visit and several hiking trails from the lake into the hills make Glendalough the perfect place to help you unwind in between busy matchdays.

Phrasebook