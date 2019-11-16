European Qualifiers play-off simulator

‪On 20 November, 20 out of the 24 qualifiers for UEFA EURO 2020 will be known, with the top two teams from each of the 10 qualification groups having made it through to next summer’s finals.

This leaves four final qualification spots to be decided through the UEFA European Qualifiers play-offs, which will take place in March 2020.

In order to help supporters and media outlets understand how teams will clinch a place in the play-offs, UEFA has created a simulation tool which will show which teams would qualify for the play-offs, based on scenarios designed by the users.

In total, 16 teams will compete in the play-offs, based on their performances in the 2018/19 UEFA Nations League – namely non-qualified UEFA Nations League group winners and teams replacing qualified group winners in accordance with article 16.03 of the competition regulations, i.e. the four top-ranked eligible sides in each league.

Unlike previous play-offs, the UEFA EURO 2020 games will be single-leg knockout matches. In each path, teams will be ranked first to fourth based on the overall UEFA Nations League rankings. The semi-finals of each play-off path will be as follows:

• Team ranked 1st v team ranked 4th

• Team ranked 2nd v team ranked 3rd

For each play-off final, a draw will take place on 22 November to determine which semi-final winner plays at home. The winners of each of the four finals will qualify for UEFA EURO 2020.

The current state of play will be updated after every European Qualifiers matchnight