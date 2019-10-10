Belgium first to reach EURO 2020: all you need to know

Thursday 10 October 2019

Belgium are the first team to secure their place at UEFA EURO 2020.

Belgium's Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring a goal during the Euro 2020 qualifier group I football game between Belgium and San Marino on October 10, 2019 in Brussels. (Photo by BRUNO FAHY / BELGA / AFP) / Belgium OUT (Photo by BRUNO FAHY/BELGA/AFP via Getty Images)
EURO DRAW: 30 NOVEMBER

Qualifying continues on Friday, with England needing to win in order to book their ticket to next summer’s final tournament.

BELGIUM

Group I record: P7 W7 D0 L0 F28 A1
Qualifying top scorer: Romelu Lukaku (6)
UEFA EURO best: runners-up (1980)
UEFA EURO 2016: quarter-finals, lost 3-1 to Wales

Coach: Roberto Martínez
A Spanish midfielder who carved out a niche in English football, Martínez has been in charge of Belgium since 2016.

Key player: Eden Hazard
Now at Real Madrid, the pacy, skilful attacking midfielder has made more than 100 Belgium appearances at 28, and can score goals as well as provide them.

One to watch: Youri Tielemans
A relatively youthful 22 in a side packed with established talent, Leicester’s versatile midfielder has a venomous shot from distance as well as great distribution.

Did you know?
The Red Devils are the world’s top national team according to the current FIFA rankings.

