Who have qualified for UEFA EURO 2020?

Keep track of all the UEFA EURO 2020 finalists as they qualify.

EURO DRAW: 30 NOVEMBER

On the first day of Matchday 9 action, France and Turkey have booked their places at the tournament.

BELGIUM

Group I record: P8 W8 D0 L0 F30 A1

Qualifying top scorer: Romelu Lukaku (6)

UEFA EURO best: runners-up (1980)

UEFA EURO 2016: quarter-finals, lost 3-1 to Wales

Coach: Roberto Martínez

A Spanish midfielder who carved out a niche in English football, Martínez has been in charge of Belgium since 2016.

Key player: Eden Hazard

Now at Real Madrid, the pacy, skilful attacking midfielder has made more than 100 Belgium appearances at 28, and can score goals as well as provide them.

One to watch: Youri Tielemans

A relatively youthful 22 in a side packed with established talent, Leicester’s versatile midfielder has a venomous shot from distance as well as great distribution.

Did you know?

The Red Devils are the world’s top national team according to the current FIFA rankings.

CZECH REPUBLIC

Group A record: P7 W5 D0 L2 F13 A10

Qualifying top scorer: Patrik Schick (4)

UEFA EURO best: winners (1976, as Czechoslovakia)

UEFA EURO 2016: group stage

Coach: Jaroslav Šilhavý

Holder of the record for most Czech top-flight appearances (465), the 58-year-old won two titles as coach before taking the Czech reins in September 2018.

Key player: Vladimír Darida

All-action midfielder who plies his trade at Hertha Berlin. He leads by example and inspired October's surprise victory over England.

One to watch: Tomáš Souček

The beating heart of midfield who redefines what it means to have "good feet for a big man". Czech player of the season in 2018/19 as Slavia Praha won the title.

Did you know?

Czech Republic are ever-present at the UEFA European Championship as an independent nation, reaching seven successive final tournaments.

ENGLAND

Group A record: P7 W7 D0 L1 F33 A5

Qualifying top scorer: Harry Kane (11)

UEFA EURO best: third place (1968)

UEFA EURO 2016: round of 16, lost 2-1 to Iceland

Coach: Gareth Southgate

Best remembered for his EURO '96 semi-final penalty miss until he took to reviving his country's fortunes from the dugout.

Key player: Raheem Sterling

Has gone from tricky winger to predatory forward at Manchester City under Josep Guardiola. Ten goals in his last ten England appearances.

One to watch: Jadon Sancho

England have arguably not had a player since Wayne Rooney who has been this advanced in their development at just 19.

Did you know?

The Three Lions were 43 successive European Championship and World Cup qualifiers without defeat until October's loss to the Czech Republic.

FRANCE

Group H record: P8 W6 D1 L1 F21 A5

Qualifying top scorer: Olivier Giroud (5)

UEFA EURO best: winners (1984, 2000)

UEFA EURO 2016: finalists, lost 1-0 to Portugal (aet)

France are in a sixth successive EURO final tournament

Coach: Didier Deschamps

Deschamps captained Les Bleus to victory at the 1998 World Cup and EURO 2000. France boss since 2012, he led them to World Cup glory in 2018 and can secure the second international double of his career in 2020.

Key player: Antoine Griezmann

The influence of UEFA EURO 2016's best player and top scorer on the team has deepened with time; the Barcelona forward is now a leader on and off the pitch.

One to watch: Clément Lenglet

Has settled in with minimal fuss as Barcelona and, having only made his senior Bleus debut in June 2019, now looks to be first choice alongside Raphaël Varane at the heart of Deschamps' defence.

Did you know?

France will be appearing at their 13th successive final tournament; they haven't missed out since EURO '96, and have reached five finals in that run, winning three of them.

ITALY

Group J record: P8 W8 D0 L0 F25 A3

Qualifying top scorer: Andrea Belotti (4)

UEFA EURO best: winners (1968)

UEFA EURO 2016: quarter-finals, lost to Germany on penalties

Getty Images

Coach: Roberto Mancini

One of the best players of his generation, though never that lucky with the Azzurri, Mancini is eager to sparkle as an international coach after winning club trophies in Italy, England and Turkey.

Key player: Marco Verratti

Like his coach, the midfielder is yet to match his club form with the national team. Mancini’s possession-based football, however, seems just perfect for the Paris man.

One to watch: Gianluigi Donnarumma

At 20, goalkeeper Donnarumma is already a veteran, having been playing first-team football for years, but he has some big gloves to fill as he looks to replace Gianluigi Buffon.

Did you know?

Italy’s win against Liechtenstein in March was their first 6-0 success in 57 years; they beat Turkey by the same margin in 1962.

POLAND

Group G record: P8 W6 D1 L1 F13 A2

Qualifying top scorer: Robert Lewandowski (5)

UEFA EURO best: quarter-finals (2016)

UEFA EURO 2016: quarter-finals, lost to Portugal on penalties

Getty Images

Coach: Jerzy Brzęczek

A silver medallist with Poland at the 1992 Olympics during his playing days, the retired midfielder coached the likes of GKS Katowice and Wisła Płock before taking the national team reins last July.

Key player: Robert Lewandowski

Poland's most-capped player and all-time leading scorer, the Bayern striker remains one of the game's most lethal predators – as he proved again with a hat-trick against Latvia on Matchday 7.

One to watch: Krzysztof Piątek

The AC Milan forward struck 22 Serie A goals last season – 13 of them for previous club Genoa – and has kicked off his burgeoning Poland career with a goal every two games.

Did you know?

Head coach Brzęczek is the uncle of Poland midfield veteran Jakub Błaszczykowski.

RUSSIA

Group I record: P8 W7 D0 L1 F27 A4

Qualifying top scorer: Artem Dzyuba (9)

UEFA EURO best: winner (1960, as USSR), semi-finals (2008)

UEFA EURO 2016: group stage

UEFA via Getty Images

Coach: Stanislav Cherchesov

The former Spartak Moskva and Russia goalkeeper took charge in summer 2016 and, after two years of decidedly mixed friendly results, steered the hosts to the quarter-finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Key player: Artem Dzyuba

Zenit's tall centre-forward is Russia's captain and their top scorer among active internationals with 24 goals.

One to watch: Dmitri Barinov

The 23-year-old midfielder made his Russia debut last summer and is enjoying the best year of his career; he hit Lokomotiv Moskva's winner against Leverkusen in the UEFA Champions League and is making his mark in domestic football.

Did you know?

Russia have not won in five EURO finals games; their last victory was a 4-1 demolition of the Czech Republic in their UEFA EURO 2012 opener.

SPAIN

Group F record: P8 W6 D2 L0 F19 A5

Qualifying top scorer: Sergio Ramos, Rodrigo (4)

UEFA EURO best: winners (1964, 2008, 2012)

UEFA EURO 2016: round of 16, lost 2-0 to Italy

Coach: Robert Moreno

Appointed to his first senior coaching role in June after Luis Enrique – for whom he was assistant – stepped down for personal reasons.

Key player: Sergio Ramos

The glue that holds the defence together, Ramos also tops the scoring charts after pulling rank on penalty duty.

One to watch: Fabián Ruiz

One from the Spanish midfield playmaker conveyor belt, he inspired Spain to EURO Under-21 glory this summer just gone.

Did you know?

Ramos has overtaken Iker Casillas as record caps holder, amassing a remarkable 168 appearances for La Roja.

TURKEY

Group H record: P9 W6 D2 L1 F16 A3

Qualifying top scorer: Cenk Tosun (5)

UEFA EURO best: semi-finals (2008)

UEFA EURO 2016: group stage

Turkey held out for a draw with Iceland to qualify

Coach: Şenol Güneş

A six-time title-winning goalkeeper for Trabzonspor and Turkey, Güneş coached his country to third place at their only recent World Cup in 2002. Won two championships in charge of Beşiktaş prior to returning to the Turkey job in 2019.

Key player: Cenk Tosun

Güneş knows how to get the best out of Turkey's attacking focal point, having been the Everton striker's boss during a successful spell at Beşiktaş. Not outstandingly quick or giant of stature, but a hard worker and a thoroughbred finisher.

One to watch: Merih Demiral

Merih left Alanyaspor for Sassuolo in 2019, with coach Sergen Yalçin saying: "Turkey have their centre-back for the next decade." Swiftly moved on to Juventus where big things are expected of the defender, who turns 22 before UEFA EURO 2020.

Did you know?

Turkey have qualified for five of the last seven EUROs, having made it to the finals for the first time in 1996.

UKRAINE

Group A record: P7 W6 D1 L0 F15 A2

Qualifying top scorer: Viktor Tsygankov, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Roman Yaremchuk (3)

European Cup best: group stage (2012, 2016)

UEFA EURO 2016: group stage

Ukraine booked their place with victory over Portugal AFP via Getty Images

Coach: Andriy Shevchenko

A brilliant striker who won the 2003 UEFA Champions League and 2004 Ballon d'Or while at AC Milan, Shevchenko remains fifth in the all-time UEFA club competitions scorers' chart with 67 goals.

Key player: Andriy Yarmolenko

Ukraine's current top marksman with 36 goals (only Shevchenko, on 48, has more), Yarmolenko is on fire again after returning from a long-term injury.

One to watch: Viktor Tsygankov

The 21-year old has tough competition, as Yarmolenko and Marlos can both fill his favoured position on the right wing, yet he continues to carve out a niche.

Did you know?

This is the first time Ukraine have qualified for a EURO directly; they made it as co-hosts in 2012, and beat Slovenia in the play-offs to reach the 2016 event.