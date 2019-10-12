Italy join Belgium at UEFA EURO 2020

Keep track of all the UEFA EURO 2020 finalists as they qualify.

EURO DRAW: 30 NOVEMBER

Qualifying continues on Sunday, with Croatia and Poland needing to win in order to book their ticket to next summer’s final tournament.

BELGIUM

Group I record: P7 W7 D0 L0 F28 A1

Qualifying top scorer: Romelu Lukaku (6)

UEFA EURO best: runners-up (1980)

UEFA EURO 2016: quarter-finals, lost 3-1 to Wales

Coach: Roberto Martínez

A Spanish midfielder who carved out a niche in English football, Martínez has been in charge of Belgium since 2016.

Key player: Eden Hazard

Now at Real Madrid, the pacy, skilful attacking midfielder has made more than 100 Belgium appearances at 28, and can score goals as well as provide them.

One to watch: Youri Tielemans

A relatively youthful 22 in a side packed with established talent, Leicester’s versatile midfielder has a venomous shot from distance as well as great distribution.

Did you know?

The Red Devils are the world’s top national team according to the current FIFA rankings.

﻿ITALY

Group J record: P7 W7 D0 L0 F20 A3

Qualifying top scorer: Andrea Belotti, Nicolò Barella, Moise Kean, Marco Verratti, Fabio Quagliarella, Lorenzo Insigne, Jorginho (2)

UEFA EURO best: winners (1968)

UEFA EURO 2016: quarter-finals, lost to Germany on penalties

Coach: Roberto Mancini

One of the best players of his generation, though never that lucky with the Azzurri, Mancini is eager to sparkle as an international coach after winning trophies at club level in Italy, England and Turkey.

Key player: Marco Verratti

Like his coach, the midfielder is yet to match his club form with the national team. Mancini’s possession-based football, however, seems just perfect for the Paris man.

One to watch: Gianluigi Donnarumma

At 20, goalkeeper Donnarumma is already a veteran, having been playing first-team football for years, but he has some big gloves to fill as he looks to replace Gianluigi Buffon.

Did you know?

Italy’s win against Liechtenstein in March was their first 6-0 success in 57 years; they beat Turkey by the same margin in 1962.