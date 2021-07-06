Route to the EURO 2020 final: England and Italy

The UEFA EURO 2020 knockout bracket is almost complete.

Here we plot or review each team's opponents and venues all the way from the group stage to the final.

England

Group D: winners (London)

Round of 16: 2-0 vs Germany, 29 June (London﻿)

Quarter-final: 4-0 vs Ukraine, 3 July (Rome﻿)

Semi-final: 2-1aet vs Denmark, 7 July (London﻿)

Final: ﻿vs Italy, 11 July (London﻿)

Italy

Group A: winners (Rome)

Round of 16: 2-1aet vs Austria, 26 June (London﻿)

Quarter-final: 2-1 vs Belgium, 2 July (Munich﻿)

Semi-final: 1-1aet (4-2pens) vs Spain, 6 July (London﻿)

Final: ﻿vs England, 11 July (London﻿)