Route to the EURO 2020 final: England and Italy

Tuesday 6 July 2021

Recall your team's route to the UEFA EURO 2020 final at Wembley on Sunday 11 July.

England celebrate reaching the final
England celebrate reaching the final POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The UEFA EURO 2020 knockout bracket is almost complete.

Here we plot or review each team's opponents and venues all the way from the group stage to the final.

England

See Kane and England celebrations
Group D: winners (London)
Round of 16: 2-0 vs Germany, 29 June (London﻿)
Quarter-final: 4-0 vs Ukraine, 3 July (Rome﻿)
Semi-final: 2-1aet vs Denmark, 7 July (London﻿)
Final: ﻿vs Italy, 11 July (London﻿)

Italy

Group A: winners (Rome)
Round of 16: 2-1aet vs Austria, 26 June (London﻿)
Quarter-final: 2-1 vs Belgium, 2 July (Munich﻿)
Semi-final: 1-1aet (4-2pens) vs Spain, 6 July (London﻿)
Final: ﻿vs England, 11 July (London﻿)

