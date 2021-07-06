Route to the EURO 2020 final: England and Italy
Recall your team's route to the UEFA EURO 2020 final at Wembley on Sunday 11 July.
The UEFA EURO 2020 knockout bracket is almost complete.
Here we plot or review each team's opponents and venues all the way from the group stage to the final.
England
Group D: winners (London)
Round of 16: 2-0 vs Germany, 29 June (London)
Quarter-final: 4-0 vs Ukraine, 3 July (Rome)
Semi-final: 2-1aet vs Denmark, 7 July (London)
Final: vs Italy, 11 July (London)
Italy
Group A: winners (Rome)
Round of 16: 2-1aet vs Austria, 26 June (London)
Quarter-final: 2-1 vs Belgium, 2 July (Munich)
Semi-final: 1-1aet (4-2pens) vs Spain, 6 July (London)
Final: vs England, 11 July (London)