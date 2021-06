Route to the EURO 2020 final: Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine

The UEFA EURO 2020 knockout bracket is taking shape.

Here we plot each team's potential opponents and venues all the way to the final.



Austria

Group C: Amsterdam and Bucharest (runners-up)

Round of 16: London (26 June vs Italy)

Quarter-final: Munich (2 July vs Belgium/Portugal)

Semi-final: London (6 July vs France/Switzerland/Croatia/Spain)

Final: London (11 July)

Belgium

Group B: Saint Petersburg and Copenhagen (winners)

Round of 16: Seville (27 June vs Portugal)

Quarter-final: Munich (2 July vs Italy/Austria)

Semi-final: London (6 July vs France/Switzerland/Croatia/Spain)

Final: London (11 July)

Croatia

Group D: Glasgow and London (runners-up)

Round of 16: Copenhagen (28 June vs Spain)

Quarter-final: Saint Petersburg (2 July vs France/Switzerland)

Semi-final: London (6 July vs Belgium/Portugal/Italy/Austria)

Final: London (11 July)

Czech Republic

Group D: Glasgow and London (third place)

Round of 16: Budapest (27 June vs Netherlands)

Quarter-final: Baku (3 July vs Denmark)

Semi-final: London (7 July vs Sweden/Ukraine/England/Germany)

Final: London (11 July)

Denmark

Group B: Copenhagen (runners-up)

Round of 16: Amsterdam (26 June, 4-0 vs Wales)

Quarter-final: Baku (3 July vs Netherlands/Czech Republic)

Semi-final: London (7 July vs Sweden/Ukraine/England/Germany)

Final: London (11 July)

England

Group D: London (winners)

Round of 16: London (29 June vs Germany)

Quarter-final: Rome (3 July vs Sweden/Ukraine)

Semi-final: London (7 July vs Netherlands/Czech Republic/Denmark)

Final: London (11 July)

France

Group F: Budapest and Munich (winners)

Round of 16: Bucharest (28 June vs Switzerland)

Quarter-final: Saint Petersburg (2 July vs Croatia/Spain)

Semi-final: London (6 July vs Belgium/Portugal/Italy/Austria)

Final: London (11 July)

Germany

Group F: Budapest and Munich (runners-up)

Round of 16: London (29 June vs England)

Quarter-final: Rome (3 July vs Sweden/Ukraine)

Semi-final: London (7 July vs Netherlands/Czech Republic/Denmark)

Final: London (11 July)

Italy

Group A: Rome (winners)

Round of 16: London (26 June vs Austria)

Quarter-final: Munich (2 July vs Belgium/Portugal)

Semi-final: London (6 July vs France/Switzerland/Croatia/Spain)

Final: London (11 July)

Netherlands

Group C: Amsterdam (winners)

Round of 16: Budapest (27 June vs Czech Republic)

Quarter-final: Baku (3 July vs Denmark)

Semi-final: London (7 July vs Sweden/Ukraine/England/Germany)

Final: London (11 July)

Portugal

Group F: Budapest and Munich (third place)

Round of 16: Seville (27 June vs Belgium)

Quarter-final: Munich (2 July vs Italy/Austria)

Semi-final: London (6 July vs France/Switzerland/Croatia/Spain)

Final: London (11 July)

Spain

Group E: Seville (runners-up)

Round of 16: Copenhagen (28 June vs Croatia)

Quarter-final: Saint Petersburg (2 July vs France/Switzerland)

Semi-final: London (6 July vs Belgium/Portugal/Italy/Austria)

Final: London (11 July)

Sweden

Group E: Seville and Saint Petersburg (winners)

Round of 16: Glasgow (29 June vs Ukraine)

Quarter-final: Rome (3 July vs England/Germany)

Semi-final: London (7 July vs Netherlands/Czech Republic/Denmark)

Final: London (11 July)



Switzerland

Group A: Baku and Rome (third place)

Round of 16: Bucharest (28 June vs France)

Quarter-final: Saint Petersburg (2 July vs Croatia/Spain)

Semi-final: London (6 July vs Belgium/Portugal/Italy/Austria)

Final: London (11 July)

Ukraine

Group C: Amsterdam and Bucharest (third place)

Round of 16: Glasgow (29 June vs Sweden)

Quarter-final: Rome (3 July vs England/Germany)

Semi-final: London (7 July vs Netherlands/Czech Republic/Denmark)

Final: London (11 July)