Road to EURO 2020 glory: how Italy made it all the way

Italy's second EURO title was secured with a dramatic final victory over England at Wembley, the Azzurri getting their hands on the trophy for the first time since 1968.

Our dedicated Italy reporter Paolo Menicucci, who has followed Roberto Mancini's team throughout the tournament, charts every one of their steps along the way to EURO glory.

Mancini delight after winning start for Italy

Paolo Menicucci, Italy team reporter: A more than promising start. After lacking only the final touch during a dominant first-half performance, the Azzurri took the lead courtesy of an own goal and immediately went for the jugular.

PM: Another scintillating display by Italy, who at this point were 29 games unbeaten and had not conceded in their last ten. They were starting to play like a well-oiled orchestra rather than a collection of individual talents and continued to show great enthusiasm.

PM: A perfect group stage record posted and key players rested on Matchday 3. The Azzurri passed their Group A test with flying colours and could travel to London with the wind in their sails.

PM: Mancini continued to stress how there are 26 first-choice players in this team and the substitutes proved him right once again, making the difference when it was most needed.

Watch Italy fans celebrate Insigne goal

PM: They had to go beyond their limits to beat a team like Belgium and the Azzurri did just that. It was a great collective effort: from goalkeeper Donnarumma and veteran centre-backs Bonucci and Chiellini, to conductor Jorginho and goalscorers Barella and Insigne.

PM: On a night that proved more difficult that many expected, Italy still managed to reach the final as Spain failed to make the most of the chances they created. After failing to qualify for the FIFA World Cup in 2018, the Azzurri have made giant steps in returning to the European football elite.

PM: After falling behind so early, Italy showed great character to recover, never losing focus and finally getting their equaliser from Bonucci. They may feel they could have done more after that goal to win in normal time, but in the end Donnarumma stepped up with two penalty saves to spark wild scenes in London. A night to remember.