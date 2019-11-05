Football Village

At the heart of UEFA Festival Copenhagen will be the Football Village at Ofelia Beach. It will be the perfect place to drop in for a quick visit or to settle in for the afternoon. Everyone's welcome – bring your friends, family, colleagues and join us for the ultimate UEFA EURO 2020 party.

Ofelia Beach Foreningen Ofelia Plads

Park Life

As green as the city’s reputation, the park area is where you can lay back and enjoy the entertainment, grab a bite from the food trucks and enjoy cold drinks at the bar.

Street Life

Inspired by Copenhagen’s bicycle culture and the vibrant atmosphere in the streets of the city, this is where you can show your skills on the panna- and basketball courts.

Beach Life

Water, sun and summer – Copenhagen’s got you covered! It’s the place to be for both swimmers and those just looking for some quality beach time. During UEFA EURO 2020, you can go for a dip at Ofelia Beach and enjoy the Copenhagen harbour waters. Relax in the lounge chairs to enjoy the view as well as the water activities.

Ofelia Beach Peter Grønborg

Football Village key facts: Entry:

Free entry – no ticket needed! Location:

Ofelia Beach Opening hours:

12 June to 12 July

daily, from 11:00 to 23:00

🔎 What’s on?

12-hour football match Quite possibly Copenhagen’s longest match ever; and you can be part of it! Join the official Football Village kick-off that revolves all around sustainable development goals (SDG). Check back later to find out how you can get involved.

Performances and entertainment From classical concerts to DJ sets, from culture workshops to activities for the little ones, such as dance classes and a pixie opera arranged by the Royal Theatre Copenhagen.



Live match screenings Watch all 51 UEFA EURO 2020 matches live in the Football Village.

For foodies There’ll be plenty of food trucks and beach bars to satisfy all your cravings. And don’t miss out on “the big dinner”, a popular Danish tradition: family-style dinner tables will be set up in the Football Village for all fans, family and friends to dine together and share food, drinks and good stories.

Activities Show off your skills on the football pitch or join the action with football tennis, football fitness for young and old, a girls’ football tournament, homeless and deaf football, table football and beach soccer.