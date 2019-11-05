Copenhagen Host City Events

When we say the streets of Copenhagen will be buzzing with all things football, we’re not exaggerating. UEFA have teamed up with the city of Copenhagen to bring you an action-packed calendar of UEFA EURO 2020-related events.

Remember you’ll find out more, first, on the UEFA EURO 2020 app and UEFA.com.

Copenhagen Spectacular

Location:

Copenhagen City Hall Façade & City Hall square – Rådhuspladsen

Open:

6 June - 12 July

Head to one of the most iconic landmarks of Copenhagen, the City Hall, and get your camera ready for a snapshot of the truly spectacular decoration of the City Hall Façade.

And don’t miss out on the interactive exhibition for both local and travelling football fans inside the town hall.

Other events

Silent Disco Location:

Gammeltorv/Nytorv Entry:

Free! Opening hours:

Open on all Copenhagen matchdays. Match at 15:00 – Silent Disco from 11:00 – 13:30

Match at 18:00 – Silent Disco from 12:30 – 16:30

Match at 21:00 – Silent Disco from 15:30 – 19:30 Dance like nobody’s watching and sing like your team just scored the goal of the tournament. The Silent Disco is the perfect pop-up event to get you in the groove for your stadium sing-along performance. All participants will receive headphones playing football classics and popular disco hits that will get you on your feet in no time.

UEFA EURO 2020 Dance Location:

Pop-up event at Kultorvet. Dates:

Twice on all matchdays Duration:

10 – 15 minutes Match at 15:00 – Performances at 12:00 and 13:00

Match at 18:00 – Performances at 15:00 and 16:00

Match at 21:00 – Performances at 18:00 and 19:00 The junior dancers from Copenhagen’s local dance institute Dansekapellet showing off their skills.

Football Marriage Location:

Cirkelbroen Entry:

Free Dates:

13 June (Matchday 1)

29 June (Matchday 4) Witness a spectacular wedding ceremony and be part of a life-long memory for couples and their families.

