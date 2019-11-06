Enrique Iglesias, David Guetta, Martin Garrix: all the EURO finals' songs

Every UEFA European Championship since 1992 has had an official song, with Dutch DJ and producer Martin Garrix tasked with writing the anthem for the 2020 finals.

UEFA.com looks back on the big tunes from the previous final tournaments, and finds a remarkably decent hit rate.

2020: Martin Garrix, title TBC

The Dutch DJ and producer said: “Next summer’s tournament will take the fans closer to the action than ever before, and I really hope that my song will make everyone in Europe feel like they are part of it.” The Official Music Artist of UEFA EURO 2020 will reveal the title of the final tournament’s official song in the Spring.

Key line: TBC

2016: David Guetta ft Zara Larsson – This One’s For You

A million fans were enlisted to provide the roar on the EURO 2016 banger; “the support from all over the world has been amazing,” said the French DJ as he put the finishing touches to the record, which featured the vocal talent of Zara Larsson. The Swedish singer performed at the opening and closing ceremonies.

Key line: ‘We’re in this together, we’re in this forever’

2012: Oceana – Endless Summer

A No1 hit in Poland (and oddly the Czech Republic) and a creditable No3 in Ukraine, Oceana’s Caribbean-flavoured UEFA EURO 2012 anthem had a great video, showing the German-born singer (full name Oceana Mahlmann) watching EURO games at a very un-Polish/Ukrainian-looking beach bar with her friends, and then grooving in the streets of Warsaw and Kyiv.

Key line: ‘Woo-o-oh-ooh-ooh, Yeah-eh-eh-eh-ehhh’

2008: Enrique Iglesias – Can You Hear Me

“I'm really pleased to be able to contribute to the football festival,” said the son of Spanish crooner (and ex-Real Madrid reserve keeper) Julio Iglesias, with his laidback anthem gracing the tournament, even though the lack of a ‘?’ in its title annoyed UEFA.com sub-editors. Tournament mascots Trix and Flix also had official songs, Jamaican star Shaggy performing Like a Superstar and Feel the Rush.

Key line: ‘Hey hey, all the way DJ, let it play, let it play’

Nelly Furtado ahead of the UEFA EURO 2004 final AFP via Getty Images

2004: Nelly Furtado – Força

Toronto-based singer Nelly Furtado sang the UEFA EURO 2004 anthem in a mixture of English and Portuguese, and explained that the title “translates as ‘keep going’, or ‘kick ass’”. She did both in the following years; after performing ahead of the final in Lisbon, she went on to have even more massive global hits than Força with Promiscuous, Maneater and Say It Right.

Key line: ‘Como uma força, como uma força’

A CD single of the 2000 anthem

2000: E-Type – Campione 2000

The dancefloor-filling UEFA EURO 2000 anthem was a bigger hit in producer E-Type’s native Sweden (No4) than it was in co-host nations the Netherlands (No4) or Belgium (No40) but every fan at the finals knew the key words. The earliest reported use of that refrain came during Real Sociedad’s Spanish title celebrations in 1982, though fans sang ‘hobé’ (we are the best in Basque) instead of ‘oé’.

Key line: ‘Campeones, campeones, oé, oé, oé’

Simply Red’s Mick Hucknall at the final of EURO ‘96 Bongarts/Getty Images

1996: Simply Red – We’re In This Together

Most supporters in England thought that Baddiel and Skinner’s Three Lions was the official song of EURO ’96, the “it’s coming home” refrain unavoidable that summer, but in fact it was the more sedate We’re In This Together that was performed at the opening and closing ceremonies. To add to the confusion, the official song did not appear on the official LP of the tournament, The Beautiful Game.

Key line: ‘We’re in this together, forever, together’

The sleeve of the 1992 EURO single

1992: Towe & Peter Jöback – More Than A Game

Cheery Europop with a healthy dollop of ABBA-esque gloom, the official song of the 1992 finals in Sweden was a duet which peaked at No30 in the national charts. Towe (full name Towe Jaarnek) maintained something of a sporting theme with her other big 1992, Barcelona, Barcelona, which focused on the city that hosted that summer’s Olympic Games.

Key line: ‘Yes it’s more than a game, more than fortune and fame’