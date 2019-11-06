Amsterdam: Free Matchday Travelcard

Your matchday travel just got a lot easier. Together with the city of Amsterdam, we’re providing all UEFA EURO 2020 ticket holders with a travelcard so you can use public transport for free on your matchday!

Public transport is the fastest and most convenient way to get around the city and travel between the stadium and UEFA Festival sites.

All you need is a valid match ticket.

Let me give you a top tip: You’ve successfully applied for UEFA EURO 2020 tickets? Congratulations! You will receive your match tickets much closer to the tournament. You will also find out if you have a paper ticket or a mobile ticket.

Here is how the free matchday travelcard will work:

📱 Mobile ticket holders

The travelcard will be accessed on the UEFA EURO 2020 app.

On the UEFA EURO 2020 app, simply log in to your UEFA account – the same account you used to purchase your match ticket.

If someone else has purchased your match ticket, please ask them to transfer it to your account via the UEFA EURO 2020 ticket app.

On matchday, all you need to do is activate the travelcard. It will then automatically appear in the home feed of the UEFA EURO 2020 app.

You will need to make sure your phone is charged and ready for ticket inspection. The UEFA EURO 2020 app is also where you will see exactly which services and lines you’ll be able to travel on in Amsterdam.

🎟️ Paper ticket holders

Fans who receive paper tickets will also use the UEFA EURO 2020 app to find out how to get their free matchday travelcard. We’ll share specific instructions on how it works closer to the tournament. Watch this space!

FAQs

Ⓜ️ Is the travelcard accepted on all public transport services in the city? The travelcard works slightly differently in each city. Some cover the entire public network, some only allow travel on specific routes. Remember to check which lines, zones and services it’s valid for before you travel. All the details will be available on the UEFA EURO 2020 app.

⌛ How long is the travelcard valid for? In all host cities the travelcard will be valid on your matchday during a certain period of time – in most cases from the early morning until after the match. The countdown clock on your travelcard will tell you exactly how much time you have left.