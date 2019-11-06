Football Village

At the heart of UEFA Festival Dublin will be the Football Village at Merrion Square Park. It will be the perfect place to drop in for a quick visit or to settle in for the afternoon. Everyone's welcome – bring your friends, family, colleagues and join us for the ultimate UEFA EURO 2020 party.

Merrion Square Park is considered one of the city's finest surviving squares and is only 15 minutes on foot from the Dublin Arena and ten-minute walk from Dublin Castle and Temple Bar.

On matchday, the route from the Football Village to the stadium will be buzzing with street activations so it’s the perfect way to get you in the mood for the big match ahead!

Football Village key facts: Entry:

Free entry – no ticket needed! Location:

Merrion Square Park Opening hours:

Open on all tournament matchdays from 12 June to 12 June (Closed for the nine days)

From two hours before the first match of the day until 30 minutes after the final match has finished

🔎 What’s on?