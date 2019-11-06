Fan Zone

The Fan Zone at Dublin Castle is the big brother of the Football Village. If you want an electric atmosphere, giant screens and an iconic Dublin setting, the Fan Zone is the place to go. Trust us when we say it'll be an experience to rival any stadium!

Dublin Castle

Dublin Castle is one of Ireland’s most iconic buildings and close to many other attractions, such as Temple Bar or Trinity College, so you can easily dive into the historical charms of the city while en route to the Fan Zone. Set in the heart of Dublin city centre, it will be the heartbeat on the biggest days of the tournament and the perfect place for locals and visiting fans to get together.

⚽ Fan Zone key facts

Entry:

It’s free!

Location:

Dublin Castle

Opening hours:

Open on all Dublin matchdays, from two hours before the first match of the day until 30 minutes after the final match has finished.

Check back soon for the detailed schedule