Dublin Host City Events

When we say the streets of Dublin will be buzzing with all things football, we’re not exaggerating. UEFA have teamed up with the city of Dublin to bring you an action-packed calendar of UEFA EURO 2020-related events.

Dublin Spectacular

Centred around the theme of “Football Bridging Europe”, Dublin’s Spectacular is the place to go to capture your “I was there” shot.

The Sean O’-Casey pedestrian bridge connects the North and South City, flanked by the iconic Samuel Beckett Bridge (the official bridge of the Dublin Host City logo!). Two archways will line the entrances, with stunning “Instagram-worthy” viewing areas at the midway point of the bridge.

Other events

National Football Exhibition - NFE Location:

City Hall Dates:

Monday, 8 June – Wednesday, 1 July Entry:

Free! Football lovers, rejoice! Join in a celebration of the sport through this interactive exhibition at City Hall, which is free to enter. The exhibition has visited seven venues outside of Dublin and will return for UEFA EURO 2020. The exhibition celebrates 60 years of the UEFA European Championships and Irish football, hosting a range of iconic items celebrating Ireland’s rich footballing history with special memorabilia from local clubs and contributors including Garry Spain and Eddie O’Mahony’s ‘James Nolan Collection’. The exhibition has its own app which also includes an audio guide.