Wednesday 6 November 2019
Dublin Host City Events
When we say the streets of Dublin will be buzzing with all things football, we’re not exaggerating. UEFA have teamed up with the city of Dublin to bring you an action-packed calendar of UEFA EURO 2020-related events.
Remember you’ll find out more, first, on the UEFA EURO 2020 app and UEFA.com.
Dublin Spectacular
Centred around the theme of “Football Bridging Europe”, Dublin’s Spectacular is the place to go to capture your “I was there” shot.
The Sean O’-Casey pedestrian bridge connects the North and South City, flanked by the iconic Samuel Beckett Bridge (the official bridge of the Dublin Host City logo!). Two archways will line the entrances, with stunning “Instagram-worthy” viewing areas at the midway point of the bridge.
Other events
Location:
City Hall
Dates:
Monday, 8 June – Wednesday, 1 July
Entry:
Free!
Football lovers, rejoice! Join in a celebration of the sport through this interactive exhibition at City Hall, which is free to enter. The exhibition has visited seven venues outside of Dublin and will return for UEFA EURO 2020.
The exhibition celebrates 60 years of the UEFA European Championships and Irish football, hosting a range of iconic items celebrating Ireland’s rich footballing history with special memorabilia from local clubs and contributors including Garry Spain and Eddie O’Mahony’s ‘James Nolan Collection’.
The exhibition has its own app which also includes an audio guide.
Location:
City Centre, Cinema
Dates:
June 2020
Dublin City Council has partnered with Dublin’s International Film Festival (DIFF) to produce a UEFA EURO 2020 Film Season. The first screening (Roddy Doyle’s The Van) took place ahead of the Final Draw in November 2019. Further screenings will take place in February 2019 (during the annual Film Festival), May 2019 (official Trophy Tour) and three showings during UEFA EURO 2020.
Each screening will be billed as a standalone event complete with event host, special guests, games and interactive football themed activations.
Check back soon for screen titles, timings and event details.