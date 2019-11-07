Football Village

The heart of UEFA Festival Glasgow will be the Football Village in the iconic George Square. Fans will be offered a unique and unforgettable experience from start to finish. It will be the perfect place to drop in for a quick visit or to settle in for the afternoon. Everyone's welcome – bring your friends, family, colleagues and join us for the ultimate UEFA EURO 2020 party.

Head to George Square for free entertainment and live stage performances. And don’t worry about missing a minute of the tournament – all matches will be shown on large screens so you’ll always know what’s going on. Get active and join a range of sporting activities that showcase Glasgow’s rich and diverse sporting history. Treat yourself afterwards and dive into the variety of food offerings in the Football Village with world-class produce and local specialities.

⚽ Football Village key facts:



Entry:

Free entry - no ticket needed!



Location:

George Square



Opening hours:

12 June to 12 July

12:00-22:00 (except 12 June, 12:00-17:00)

🔎 What’s on?