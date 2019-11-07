Thursday 7 November 2019
Article summary
Article body
Fan Zone
If you want an electric atmosphere, giant screens, a festive team atmosphere and an iconic setting, Glasgow’s Fan Zone in Merchant City is the place to go. Trust us when we say it'll be an experience to rival any stadium!
⚽ Fan Zone key facts:
Entry:
Free entry - no ticket needed.
Location:
Merchant City
Opening hours:
Open on all Glasgow matchdays: 15, 19, 23 and 30 June
From 12:00 noon until 22:00
🔎 What’s on?
- Live match screenings on large public screens in the heart of Merchant City – check back soon to find out which games will be shown.
- Glasgow’s Fan Zone will be celebrating the visiting team’s culture – stay turned for more info!
- A wide selection of food and drink to satisfy all your cravings.
- Some of the best live street art, music and theatre that Glasgow has to offer.