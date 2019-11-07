Fan Zone

If you want an electric atmosphere, giant screens, a festive team atmosphere and an iconic setting, Glasgow’s Fan Zone in Merchant City is the place to go. Trust us when we say it'll be an experience to rival any stadium!

⚽ Fan Zone key facts:



Entry:

Free entry - no ticket needed.

Location:

Merchant City

Opening hours:

Open on all Glasgow matchdays: 15, 19, 23 and 30 June

From 12:00 noon until 22:00

🔎 What’s on?