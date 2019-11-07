Thursday 7 November 2019

Football Village

The heart of UEFA Festival London will be the Football Village at Potters Fields. It will be the perfect place to drop in for a quick visit or to settle in for the afternoon. Everyone's welcome – bring your friends, family, colleagues and join us for the ultimate UEFA EURO 2020 party.

The Football Village is a great opportunity for families and young children to take part in the EURO 2020 festivities, meet ambassadors and legends, learn from football freestylers and enjoy interactive football activities.

⚽ Football Village key facts:


Entry:
Free entry - no ticket needed!
 
Location:
Potters Fields

Opening hours:
Daily, from 12 June to 12 July

🔎 What’s on?

  • A family-oriented celebration of football – welcoming, colourful and lively, just like London itself!
  • Music, food and drinks – each participating nation is reflected in the Football Village
  • Live screenings of selected matches
  • On-stage live performances and a football-related entertainment programme

