London Host City Events

When we say the streets of London will be buzzing with all things football, we’re not exaggerating. UEFA have teamed up with the city of London to bring you an action-packed calendar of UEFA EURO 2020-related events. The best part is: everyone in the city can be part of the tournament, regardless of whether or not you’re attending matches and/or the Fan Zone or Football Village.

Remember you’ll find out more, first, on the UEFA EURO 2020 app and UEFA.com.

London’s UEFA Festival will bring together the city’s diverse communities, showcasing the best of London’s culture, creativity and entertainment – all united by the love of football.



London Spectacular

The city’s Spectacular for EURO 2020 will be THE snapshot of the tournament. Iconic, awe-inspiring and most certainly Insta-worthy.

We can’t announce the location and what exactly the city’s got in store for you just yet – we wouldn’t want to ruin the surprise after all. The UEFA EURO 2020 app is where you’ll find all details once announced, so make sure you check back later.