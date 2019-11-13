Wednesday 13 November 2019
Football Village
The heart of UEFA Festival Saint Petersburg will be the Football Village at Konyushennaya Square right in the historical centre of the city. It will be the perfect place to drop in for a quick visit or to settle in for the afternoon. Everyone's welcome – bring your friends, family, colleagues and join us for the ultimate UEFA EURO 2020 party.
⚽ Football Village key facts:
Entry:
Free entry - no ticket needed!
Location:
Konyushennaya Square
Open:
Daily, from 12 June to 12 July
11:00 - 23:00
🔎 What’s on?
- Concerts and musical performances – check back later for the full schedule
- Entertainment programme for children and adults
- Plenty of food and drink options to satisfy all your cravings
- Competitions, contests and other football-related activities
- Match screenings: watch all 51 UEFA EURO 2020 matches live in the Football Village