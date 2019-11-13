Football Village

The heart of UEFA Festival Saint Petersburg will be the Football Village at Konyushennaya Square right in the historical centre of the city. It will be the perfect place to drop in for a quick visit or to settle in for the afternoon. Everyone's welcome – bring your friends, family, colleagues and join us for the ultimate UEFA EURO 2020 party.

AFP/Getty Images

⚽ Football Village key facts:

Entry:

Free entry - no ticket needed!



Location:

Konyushennaya Square

Open:

Daily, from 12 June to 12 July

11:00 - 23:00

AFP/Getty Images

🔎 What’s on?